Discount on the invoice and credit transfer, that’s when the suspension is triggered

03/12/2021 – The communications with which the taxpayer informs the Inland Revenue that he has opted for the discount on the invoice or the credit transfer may be blocked if the Inland Revenue identifies profiles of risk of fraud or evasion.

There novelty, introduced by the Anti-Fraud Decree, was adjusted with a measure of the Revenue Agency, which actually re-proposes the contents of the new legislation by adding some small specifications.

The Anti-Fraud Decree (DL 157/2021), we remind you, was issued to put a stop to fraudulent phenomena related to tax deductions for the redevelopment of the building stock. To allow for the extension of the Superbonus and other building bonuses, some requirements have been added. The controls governed by the new provision of the Agency concern taxpayers who, instead of taking advantage of the deductions directly, opt for the discount on the invoice or the transfer of the credit corresponding to the bonus.

Discount on invoices and credit transfer, risk profiles

The provision reiterates that the elements that the Revenue Agency takes into account in the 5 days following the sending of the communication are:

– consistency and regularity of the data indicated in the communications and options with the data present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

– data relating to the receivables being sold and to the parties involved in the transactions to which said receivables are related, on the basis of the information present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

– similar sales previously made by the parties indicated in the communications and options.

After 5 days from the communication, and subject to acceptance by the transferee, the transferred credits can be used to offset using the F24 form.

Discount on invoice and credit transfer: suspension and cancellation

If the Agency identifies one or more risk profiles, within 5 days it communicates the suspension of the communication. The suspension period cannot be greater than 30 days.

The Agency explains that the suspension affects the entire content of the communication. If, after the verifications, the elements that led to the suspension are confirmed, the Agency communicates the cancellation of the communication.

If, on the other hand, the elements of risk are not confirmed by the controls, the communications produce all the effects. In this case, the final term of use of the credit set out in the communication is extended for a period equal to the period of suspension of the communication.