Discount or five-year exemption from car tax: how to get them

Exemption from paying the car tax, in 8 regions of Italy today there are vehicles that do not pay the tax for the first 5 years from registration. To benefit from this discount you must clearly comply with particular requirements and the stamp itself must refer to certain means of transport and specific car models.

Since 1999, the Regions have been in charge of managing the car tax, together with the Autonomous Provinces, as regards the collection and control of the possession tax (the tasks may possibly be entrusted to third parties). In Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia (with special statute) the Revenue Agency takes care of it. That said, the methods of management and collection of the tax and the related rules may vary according to the territory.

What we do know for sure is that today in 18 Italian regions, for the first 5 years after registration, electric cars are exempt from the payment of the stamp duty. Once this period has elapsed, in some of them the electric vehicles pay the car tax in a reduced way (compared to the amount paid for the same petrol vehicle). Motorcycles and mopeds on the other hand, once 5 years have passed from the first registration, pay the tax in full. In any case, as we have said, the rules vary according to the territory of residence.

To date, the electric car tax is discounted in: Liguria, Veneto, Valle d’Aosta, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo, Molise, Marche, Umbria, Tuscany, Lazio, Sicily, Sardinia, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Puglia. In Piedmont and Lombardy, on the other hand, there are different rules.

In Piedmont those who have an electric car enjoy total exemption from paying the car tax, such as those in possession of a Euro 6 car (and higher) or even powered by natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas or LPG from the origin. Models with dual fuel petrol / methane or petrol / LPG with a device for circulation with natural gas or LPG already from the factory, electric vehicles or dual fuel petrol / natural gas or petrol / LPG vehicles transformed later, benefit from the exemption total for 5 years, from the sixth the obligation to pay is triggered.

In Lombardy hydrogen cars remain exempt from paying the car tax forever, the Region also pays a contribution of 90 euros to those who scrap old polluting cars and grants exemption from the tax for 3 years to those who (instead of the old vehicle) buy a ” Euro 5 or 6 car, petrol, bi-fuel or hybrid (petrol / electric). For hybrid cars, the road tax is reduced by 50% for 5 years (if registered from 1 January 2019, without scrapping).