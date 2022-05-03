Discounted AirPods Pro deal on Amazon

Amazon is back at it again with a new AirPods Pro offer, throwing the price of Apple’s most interesting headphones to the ground. With a discount of almost 80 euros on the official price, the AirPods Pro offer its price is once again close to the historical minimum.

The best? Amazon guarantee and same day delivery for Prime subscribers. Now you can get the Apple AirPods Pro with this discount and enjoy some of the new features, including sound in Dolby Atmos through Apple Music, one of the strong points, along with its noise cancellation.

If you want to renew yours, or make the leap from normal AirPods (and even take advantage of it for a gift), this Pro offer is ideal to take advantage of its low price and get the best noise-canceling headphones for the summer.

Airpods Pro with MagSafe Active noise cancellation that filters external sound and allows you to immerse yourself in the music.

Ambient sound mode to hear what’s around you.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in what you hear.

Adaptive equalization that automatically adjusts the music to your ears.

More benefits for Prime subscribers

In order to access this exclusive Amazon offer, you must be a Prime member. The subscription includes some associated benefits to make purchases on Amazon, in addition to access to the rest of the company’s services. Can you sign up for Amazon Prime totally free (later €3.99/month) and you will have:

FREE 1 day shipping on more than a million products.

on more than a million products. FREE Express Shipping or Standard Shipping on millions of items where Overnight Shipping is not available.

Delivery today in the Community of Madrid at a reduced price.

Free shipping with guaranteed delivery on the same day of launch for thousands of pre-sale products for movies, TV series and video games, among others.

Priority Access to Amazon Flash Deals30 minutes before its start.

Try Amazon Prime Video totally free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, as well as free shipping on amazon and other advantages.

Best of all, you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a month. In other words, you will be able to access the advantages of Prime in the marketplace and, in addition, enjoy the rest of the advantages such as Prime Video, Prime Photo or Music. And priority access to all special offers such as Prime Day or Black Friday.



