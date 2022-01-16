Discounted plug-in hybrid cars? No thanks, Switzerland removes all incentives [sulla base di studi] – News

In the Canton of Valais, the technical consultant speaks clearly to the institution, which listens to him and removes the PHEV bonuses: the hybrids on tap cause consumption and pollution even triple the amount declared on paper. Blame the greater mass on board the car

Some purists will rejoice and will share this news on every social network. It is in fact known that having such a “completely double” propulsion system on PHEVs makes cars and hybrids with heavier plugs (complete electrical system and not small battery, in addition to the classic thermal group of thermals) thus forcing them to consume more, with low battery . On the other hand, they can travel for tens, some up to hundreds, of zero-emission kilometers.

THEn many base their choice of cars to buy on looks environmental because economic aspects also ensue, not a little. They are the taxes, reduced and the incentives , reserved, for electrified cars. This last substantial and always expected to be renewed , as well as politically debated. Well, moving a little outside Italy, for 2022 here is a strong novelty: in Switzerland, after a study on the consumption of hybrid cars, incentives for plug-in hybrid cars withdrawn.

THEn Switzerland they have been targeted more than anywhere else, it seems, by plug-in hybrid cars, those that recharge on plug and are often also segment superior, performance, premium. So much so that a recent study was taken as the basis for the decision of the Canton of Valais: all incentives for plug-in hybrid cars eliminated.

Engineer Müller, an energy expert and consultant to the Valais public body, used harsh words against PHEVs, reiterating what many already say at the level of intuition: the amount of CO2 emitted also reaches 2 or 3 times morethan what is indicated on the card.

“They sell cars that should consume 2 l / 100Km but then also consume 5, or 6. It’s a rip off”. A debate that has always been latent, even in Italy, is that of the actual ecology, and economy, of a plugin if it is used by stressing the battery and therefore relying only on the thermal (loaded with greater mass, that of the electrical system). According to Swiss experts, even by reloading daily the battery of a PHEV CO2 emissions remain much higher than declared. Obviously it depends on the use, we add and the political choice is not always free from pressure. In the case of Switzerland, there are no car houses in the area and, objectively, in many cantons the presence of recharging points (private or public) is so valid that the best-selling car in 2021 was an electric one, certainly not low-cost: Tesla.