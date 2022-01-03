discounts of over 600 euros

Archived an atypical year to say the least, we have taken stock of the best Smart TVs of 2021 by conferring our Everyeye Award to the most interesting models of the last 12 months. Between these, LG confirmed its leadership in the OLED segment.

Speaking of OLED, in the context of the MediaWorld Mega Discounts, some offers have appeared that could resolve more than a few doubts. Let’s talk, for example, about the excellent Philips 55OLED805 / 12, equipped with a 55-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution, optimization via Artificial Intelligence and AmbiLight 3 backlight. The price, normally of 1329 euros, is cut by 25% and stands at the current 996.75 euros with a net discount of over 300 EUR.

Changing brands and dimensions, we move up LG to report the 65-inch A1 model discounted by over 600 euros. To be exact, we are talking about the OLED65A16LA 2021 variant with processor equipped with 4K neural acceleration LG α7 Gen4. The starting price is 2199 euros but still for a few days from MediaWorld it is possible to buy it for 1574 euros.

There is no shortage of alternatives for those who do not yet feel ready to leap towards this technology. For example, this is the case with the Samsung QLED QE50Q60A 2021. Quantum Dot model Entry Level of the South Korean house, the Q60 represents a good opportunity to enter this vision of Home Entertainment at 643.30 euros instead of 919 euros in the list.