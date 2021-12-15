Discounts on airline tickets for non-residents, the government initiative is a flop: only 1,256 students have used it

1,256 students, 674 workers, 38 severely disabled e 63 “Medical migrants”. Spent 98 thousand euros on 50 million euros allocated. These are the numbers that Open is able to show you exclusively and attesting to the flop of the Conte II government incentive, Sicily Fly, which provides a discount of 30 percent on all flights to and from Palermo and Catania (where prices, especially at Christmas, can go up to 500 Euros each way, companies low cost included) for the four categories. A measure – which should have been a breath of fresh air for the off-site and which instead turned out to be a failure. The reason? The too many bureaucratic and technological stakes imposed by the government and the reticence of the airlines which, with the exception of Ita, did not join the initiative.

The ceiling used: just 0.27

The distribution of validated vouchers among students, workers, disabled people and migrants

What’s not working

The system to access the discount is very simple: just go to the Siciliavola website, register, enter your details and generate a discount code. This code must then be entered in the appropriate “vouchers” section on the website of the selected airline (only Ita so far) at the time of booking (here the guide). So, if a flight costs 200 euros, will be paid 60 euros less, therefore 140. THE 60 euros they will be returned at a later time by the state to the airline which, in fact, does not lose anything out of its own pocket. The only catch, therefore, for airlines remains to adapt their site so as to allow the user to enter the discount code. And this is why many companies have preferred to take a step back, except Ita. The latter has average prices, not as low as those of low cost Ryanair or WizzAir. The paradox, therefore, is that booking well in advance with WizzAir, for example, turns out to be more advantageous than buying an Ita flight with the 30 percent discount. Hence the decision of many out of office to give up. Only in 1,256 students asked, 674 workers. Registered users on the site are in all 7,375, actual users 2.031 (with a total expense of 98,446.10 euros).

Only ITA has joined

Airlines that do not participate in the discount: why?

The airlines, immediately involved by the Ministry of Transport in this project, finally decided not to accept, except Ita. How come? We asked them directly. Open contacted Ryanair, Wizzair, EasyJet and Blue Air for clarification (at the moment only EasyJet and WizzAir answered ed). EasyJet, with an official note, he explained to us that at this stage he decided not to join Sicilia Vola by virtue of the difficulties that a possible adhesion would entail, especially in terms of the need to adapt processes and systems. In any case – they conclude – we do not exclude a priori a possible adhesion to the project in the future ». Also WizzAir she provides the same explanation, admitting that “she was invited to take part in the Sicilia Vola initiative”. However, they add, “after evaluating all the necessary details and development costs, the company concluded that the costs would not outweigh the potential benefits. Also – they continue – many of our rates are already starting at 10-15 euros (apart from peak periods) “.

In other words, it was not convenient for airlines to adapt their IT systems to the Sicilia Vola initiative which, in fact, even quickly, required an ad hoc page or in any case a box reserved for discounts on the official websites of the companies. A decision that has angered even the ministry where they wonder why they did not accept the proposal given that “they do not lose anything”. Among other things, Enac has undertaken to reimburse the airlines “within the day 30 of the month following that of application of the discount, upon presentation by the carrier of the accounting documentation showing only the reporting of the discounts applied and the total amount of the same “. Isn’t the game worth the candle?

The errors of the government: too many “stakes”

The other problem remains that of the requirements to access the measure. They can use the voucher only i residing in the Sicilian Region that they are: off-site students “Who travel to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo on all national and European routes connecting with the headquarters of their university”; the severely disabled “Who travel to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo on all national and European routes”; employees «With place of work outside the Region of Sicily and gross income of less than 25 thousand euros who travel to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo on all national and European connecting routes in order to reach their place of work “; users of the air transport service for health reasons (so-called “Migrants” for health reasons), “With annual gross income not exceeding 25 thousand euros, who travel to and from the airports of Catania or Palermo on all European Union routes connecting with the locality where they have to undergo hospitalizations, checks and health care “. In this way the circle of potential beneficiaries has shrunk more and more. And the results are there for all to see.

Spent 0.27% of resources: little or nothing

Add to this – according to some reports – some problems in obtaining the discount on the Ita site. The latter, however, claims not to have found any “anomaly” on its portal and the same answer is provided to us by the company’s telephone assistance service. We from Open we tried: the first time we couldn’t get the 30 percent discount, the second yes (Attention: we simulated the purchase, which then never took place, so no coupons were spent, ed). And again the numbers provided by Sogei and from the Ministry of Transport they tell us about 1,274 vouchers canceled and even 2,464 expired (the voucher must be used within three days but can be re-generated at any time) which, on such a small audience, are quite high numbers. The most surprising thing is the ceiling: 50 million spread over two years (in fact the voucher can be requested up to December 31, 2022) which, this being the case, will never be used. Resources allocated for nothing, in short.

98,446.10 euros is the money actually used so far (all data, provided to Open from Sogei and the Ministry of Transport, refer to December 9, 2021, date of last survey). To these we must add others 35,500 euros For others 71 vouchers issued yet to be used. An excessive estimated amount, actually, given that the voucher generated is assumed to be from 500 Euros each for all and 71 Offsite. In other words, almost 134 thousand euros (133,946.10) spent – but in reality they are alone 98 thousand – exactly match the 0.27 per cent of the ceiling available. Little or nothing. The data, and in this case the graphs, speak for themselves. But in the end, one wonders, how much is the discount for each single out of office? On average a 48.47 euros: since we obtained by dividing i 98 thousand euros actually spent on i 2.031 beneficiaries (validated vouchers). But there are those who have saved 70 EUR, who 90 euros, as emerges from a survey carried out by Open.

The paradox: non-discounted tickets are cheaper

Finally, there is another reflection to be made. A discount of 30 percent, with a company like Ita, it can certainly be advantageous in a period, like that of Christmas, when the prices of airline tickets with all airlines are very high. But in the rest of the year it’s not worth it at all. Simulating the purchase of a ticket from Milan to Catania (the city we use as a reference because, together with Palermo, it turns out to be one of the most expensive destinations to reach during the Christmas holidays, ed) we find that, for example, in the week January 15-19 it just costs 4.99 euros each way with Ryanair while with Ita the minimum is 39.98. This means that by applying the discount of 30 percent the incentive Sicily flies, the ticket would cost € 27.98, already taken for granted, with Ita, against the 4.99 euros, not discounted, by Ryanair. What’s the point of all this? In this case, for example, not accessing the discount would mean saving almost 23 euros. So perhaps it would perhaps be more appropriate to extend the audience of beneficiaries and reserve these discounts only for particularly expensive periods of the year such as Christmas, Easter or summer?

Airline tickets at € 4.99 with Ryanair

Airline tickets at 39.98 with Ita

How to save

So what are the alternatives to avoid spending a whole salary to go home for Christmas? First of all, book well in advance even if not everyone, especially the workers, will be able to do so. Then avoid traveling on weekends and take advantage of the offers of low cost airlines that are often sent first of all to newsletter subscribers. In addition to airplanes, it is always good to check the costs of buses and trains or alternatively opt forl car pooling, a mode of transport that consists in the use of private vehicles shared between two or more people to save on the one hand and to reduce environmental pollution on the other. Finally, there is always the possibility of joining Stefano Maiolica’s initiative, known as Unterroneamilano, which this year will bring 87 out of office at home at no cost. It starts on December 22 at 7pm, from Milan to Catania with several stops. The journey will take approx 20 hours.

Photo from UNSPLASH

Read also: