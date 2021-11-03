discounts on classic games and new offer of the week

Like every Wednesday promotions on PlayStation Store are renewed, this week comes the discounts on classic, remastered, remake and retro games with price cuts up to 80%, in addition, the new weekly offer is available on a game from the PS4 and PS5 catalog.

Among the classic games on offer on the PlayStation Store we find Saints Row The Third Remastered at 13.99 euros, Spyro Reignited Trilogy at 13.99 euros, Shadow of the Colossus at 19.99 euros, The Last of Us Remastered for 9.99 euros, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered at € 14.79 and MediEvil at € 14.99. And again, Everybody’s Golf at 15.99 euros, Metro 2033 Redux at 2.99 euros, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary at 17.99 euros and Gravity Rush Remastered at 14.99 euros.

The discounts will go on until November 18, from today and until November 11 the new offer of the week is also available with F1 2021 at 41.99 euros in PS4 and PS5 version. The November promotions continue with discounts of up to 70% on hundreds of games, there are also many games for PlayStation 4 for less than 15 euros, a very low price that will allow you to buy more or less recent AAA, AA and indie titles and of moderate thickness.