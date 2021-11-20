discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and AirPods

While Mediaworld’s extra discount continues as part of Black Friday 2021, the distribution chain is also offering one series of offers on Apple products. In fact, in promotion we find different models of iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and AirPods.

L’64 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini it is available at 649 Euros, with a saving of 70 Euros compared to the 719 Euros in the list.

Among the Apple Watch, however, we report the reduction on Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Only with 42mm space gray aluminum case and black sport strap, which is offered for 199.99 euros, compared to 259 euros at launch.

On the MacBook front, however, we point out the 13-inch MacBook Air with 8-core Apple M1 chip and 8-core GPU and 512 gigabyte SSD, which goes to 1229 Euro, from the 1429 Euro list. The laptop is available in various colors, and home delivery is guaranteed in a few days. However, users can also choose to pay in 20 installments of 61.45 euros per month with tan and taeg 0%.

We also report the discount on AirPods with Lightning Charging Case, which pass to 99 Euros compared to the 149 Euros in the list.

Among the Apple accessories, the second generation Apple Pencil is available for 109 euros, while the first generation is available for 79 euros. The Magic Mouse, on the other hand, is offered at 85 Euros.