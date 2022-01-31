discounts on many products, up to 200 Euros less!

After having extended the Fuorieme Unieuro, the distribution chain is launching the Dyson Technology Days, which will last four days and offer a wide range of promotional products.

Starting from products related to personal care, the Dyson Corrale it is available at 449 Euros, 20 Euros less than the 469 Euros set by the manufacturer, with comb included.

In the household cleaning category, the Dyson V8 Total Clean is offered at 349 euros, with a saving of 50 euros compared to the 399 euros in the list, while the Dyson Omni-Glide, at a price of 399 euros, with a saving of 100 euros compared to the previous 499 euros, while the Dyson 360 robot vacuum cleaner Heurist is offered with a discount of 200 Euros to 799 Euros, 200 Euros less than the 999 Euros in the list.

As for air treatment, the Dyson Pure Cool Me is offered at 199 Euros, from the previous 349.90 Euros, while the Dyson Pure Cool Link is available at 299 Euros, from the previous 449.90 Euros, and the Dyson Purifier Cool goes to 599 Euros, from the 674.99 Euros of the list in the configuration with extra filter.

The complete list of products can be consulted directly through this address. It is also possible to enjoy extra assistance with an expert and the ability to purchase in stores.