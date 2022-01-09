discounts on Reno6 and Reno6 Pro

At Oppo the discounts do not end with the holidays. In fact, a few days before the start of the new year, OPPO announced that 8 and 9 January 2022, or tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, it will be possible to buy the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro at a reduced price on its Oppo Official Store.

In this case, by connecting to the dedicated page on Oppo Store, interested users will be able to purchase Oppo Reno6 Pro with the Oppo Enco Free2 wireless earphones for 699.99 euros, while Oppo Reno6 5G can be purchased for 399.99 euros rather than 499.99 Euros.

As explained in the announcement of the promotion, Reno6 Series is characterized by an excellent value for money: it is equipped with the best technical components, to allow a transversal use by professionals and enthusiasts, and an innovative design embellished by the OPPO Glow effect that illuminates the rear body. Particularly suitable for digital creators, gamers and anyone who wants a premium user experience, the OPPO Reno6 Series consists of a flagship model, OPPO Reno6 Pro, and a basic version that promises to amaze, OPPO Reno6 5G.

The Oppo Flash Deals will start at midnight tomorrow, Saturday 8 January 2022, on the Oppo Store. For all the details on the discounts, we remind you that our Oppo Reno6 5G review is available on these pages.