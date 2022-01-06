discounts on Switch and video games from GameStop

The new GameStop flyer for January is full of Nintendo-themed offers: let’s find out all the discounts on Switch and on video games for the hybrid console together!

GameStop offers start on consoles. Nintendo Switch (various configurations available) can be purchased as a bundle with the Atrix tempered glass screen protector, Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset (red or black) and the GameStop Premium Pass for € 339.98 (€ 329.98 euro for Level 3 holders). Nintendo Switch Lite is offered with the @Play screen cover in tempered glass, the @Play cover in silicone, the Turtle Beach headset (red or black) and the GameStop Premium Pass for € 259.98 (€ 249.98 for owners of Level 3).

There are many discounts on video games, all active until January 16th. Among the many, we point out Animal Crossing New Horizons at 49.98 euros, Ring Fit Adventure at 69.98 euros, Just Dance 2022 at 49.98 euros, Mario Party Superstars at 49.98 euros, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 49.98 EUR,

WarioWare: Get It Together! at 39.98 euros, Super Mario Odyssey at 49.98 euros, 51 Worldwide Games at 29.98 euros, Metroid Dread at 49.98 euros, Zelda Breath of the Wild at 59.98 euros, Zelda Skyward Sword HD at 49, 98 euros, Pokémon Shining Diamond for 49.98 euros, Pokémon Shining Pearl for 49.98 euros and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for 49.98 euros.

For Pokémon lovers there is an unmissable promo: until January 19 and only in the store it is possible to buy Pokémon Shining Diamond or Shining Pearl and book Pokémon Legends Arceus by spending a total of 99.98 euros instead of 121.96 euros. Finally, we point out that until January 16 it is possible to book Triangle Strategy at the promotional price of 49.98 euros instead of 60.98 euros.