discounts on thousands of games, including Cyberpunk 2077 – Nerd4.life

GOG has decided to start a new mandate of discounts, in this case with i new year’s sales to celebrate 2022, which include thousands of games in promotion, including some recent ones such as Cyberpunk 2077, Biomutant, Metro Exodus and others.
The bulk of the offer obviously concerns the huge catalog of classics present on GOG, so we refer you to the official website of the store to take a look and shop, but in addition to these, some more recent titles are also reported that could interest a large number of users, including the following:
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-60%)
- The Witcher 3 – Game of the Year Edition (-80%)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (-50%)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Mythic Edition (-20%)
- Metro Exodus – Gold Edition (-63%)
- BIOMUTANT (-50%)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (-66%)
- Control Ultimate Edition (-70%)
Among the “flash deals” at the moment we find Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition at 2.39 euros, but there are really many deals currently on the store, especially for those looking for titles belonging to the glorious past of PC gaming, because it is possible really find everything a prices tattered. The New Year Sale promotion will end on January 31, 2022, you can find everything at this address.