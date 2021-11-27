Discounts over 50% with Black Friday from Euronics

The Euronics Black Friday offers a wide range of products for the mobile world and not only up to November 29, 2021. In the article you will find the best opportunities to buy smartphones, wearables, smart home devices and more.

Black Friday Euronics: smartphone

OPPO Find X3 Neo (Galactic Silver, Starlight Black), on offer at 549.90 euros instead of 799 euros with a 31% discount;

Xiaomi 11T 8 + 128 GB (Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, Truffle Black), on offer at 499.90 euros instead of 549.90 euros with a 9% discount;

Realme GT Neo2 12 + 256 GB (Green, Black), on offer at 449.90 euros instead of 549.90 euros with an 18% discount;

Realme GT Master 8 + 256 GB (Black, Gray, White), on offer at 349.90 euros instead of 399.90 euros with a 13% discount;

Samsung Galaxy A52 (Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue), on offer at 329.90 euros instead of 370 euros with a 13% discount;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink), on offer at 329 euros instead of 449 euros with a 27% discount;

Redmi Note 10S 6 + 128 GB (Onyx Gray, Pebble White), on offer in € 229.90 instead of € 279.90 with an 18% discount;

Redmi Note 9 Pro 128 GB (Interstellar Gray, Tropical Green), on offer in 189 euros instead of 299 euros with 37%; discount;

Redmi 9C 4 + 128 GB (Midnight Gray), on offer in 149.90 euros instead of 199.90 euros with a 25% discount;

Samsung Galaxy A12 (White), on offer in 139.90 euros instead of 179.90 euros with a 22% discount.

Black Friday Euronics: wearable

Fitbit Sense (Charcoal / Graphite, Lunar White / Light Gold, Coral Pink / Light Gold), on offer at 239 euros instead of 329 euros with a 27% discount;

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42 mm (Silver, Space Gray), on offer in 239 euros instead of 259 euros with an 8% discount;

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44 mm (Green, Black), on offer at 229 euros instead of 299 euros with a 23% discount;

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38 mm (Silver, Space Gray), on offer in 199 euros instead of 229 euros with a 13% discount;

Fitbit Versa 3 (Black, Aluminum / Olive, Midnight Blue / Light Gold), on offer at 159 euros instead of 229 euros with a 31% discount;

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (White, Graphite, Olive), on offer at 119 euros instead of 149 euros with a 20% discount;

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Mystic White, Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze), on offer at 99 euros instead of 169 euros with a 41% discount;

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini (Green, Black, Pink), on offer at 69.90 euros instead of 89.90 euros with a 22% discount;

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, on offer in 34.90 euros instead of 44.90 euros with a 22% discount;

Amazfit Bip S Lite (Charcoal Black, Oxford Blue, Sakura Pink), on offer at 29.90 euros instead of 39.90 euros with a 25% discount;

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, on offer in 19.99 euros instead of 39.90 euros with a 50% discount.

Black Friday Euronics: smart home

Google Nest Audio (Charcoal, Chalk), on offer at 59.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros with a 40% discount;

Gogle Nest Hub 2nd generation (Charcoal, Chalk), on offer at 49.90 euros instead of 99.90 euros with a 50% discount;

Google Nest Mini (White, Black), on offer at 19.90 euros instead of 59.90 euros with 87% discount.

