discounts until December 24, 2021

“Below cost” day also for Euronics. After having talked about the new Unieuro Sottocosto, we move on to the website of the distribution chain that today offers the “Sottocosto Winter Party” until next December 24th 2021.

Among the promotions we point out the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro from 128 gigabytes at 179 euros, 40% less than the 299 euros in the list, while the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE passes 349.90 euros, with a saving of 22% compared to the previous 449.90 euros. Also on offer is the Samsung Galaxy A12, at € 139.90, 22% less than the previous € 179.90.

Moving on to the TV sector, however, we point out the55 inch LG OLED 55C1at 1299 Euro, with a saving of 32% compared to the 1999 Euro list. The 55-inch LG OLED 55A1, on the other hand, is offered at a price of 999 euros. Front Samsung, we report the discount on the 50-inch QLED QE50QN90A at 1149 Euro, 36% less from the 1799 Euro list.

Among the other side products that can be purchased at a reduced price we also point out theAmazon Echo Show 8 second generation at 84.99 euros, 35% less than the 129.99 euros imposed by Amazon.

The complete list of products on offer can be consulted at this address.