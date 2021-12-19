discounts until December 24th online only

As usual on the weekend, Trony launches the new flyer today, which brings with it a series of very interesting discounts on a wide range of electronics and IT products. On the occasion of the approach of Christmas, the new flyer is baptized “Offers Under The Tree” and will be active until December 24, 2021.

Starting as always from the TV, we point out the 6% discount on48-inch LG OLED 48C1, which is offered at 1179 euros, compared to 1253 euros in the list, while the 50-inch Samsung QLED QE50Q60A goes to 599 euros, with a saving of 8% compared to the 649 euros imposed by the manufacturer. In front of Philips, we also point out the 58PUS8556 from 58 inches to 799 Euro, 16% less than the 949 Euro list.

In the IT sector, however, we point out the Lenovo Ideapad 3 at 349 Euros, while the Surface Pro X in the 8 / 128GB LTE configuration goes to 1099 Euros, 4% less than the 1149 Euros in the list.

The telephony section instead includes very interesting discounts on various smartphones and accessories. The AirPods Pro, for example, they are available at 220 Euros, 21% less than the 279 Euros in the list, while the classic AirPods go up to 206 Euros from the 229 Euros imposed by the Cupertino giant. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from 6 / 128GB, on the other hand, can be purchased for 296 Euros, with a saving of 10% from the previous 330 Euros, while the 64 gigabyte iPhone 11 Pro is available for 919 Euros, 23% less than to the 1189 Euros imposed by the manufacturer.