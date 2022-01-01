discounts until January 2nd 2022

In view of the New Year, Unieuro renews the Only Online offers, which until January 2, 2022 offers a series of very interesting promotions on electronics and IT products. Let’s see which are the noteworthy ones.

L’Oppo A74 5G, in the version with 128 gigabytes of internal memory and 6 gigabytes of RAM, branded TIM, can be purchased for € 209.90, with a saving of 30% compared to the € 299.90 list price.

Also interesting is the promotion on 64 gigabyte iPhone 12, which goes to 754.90 Euros, 10% less than the 839 Euros in the list.

Still remaining in the smartphone field, we also report OnePlus Nord N100 from 64 gigabytes to 149.99 euros: in this case the savings are 24% from the 199 euros of the list.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C instead it is available at 99.99 euros, 50 euros less than the 149.99 euros imposed by Xiaomi.

Wearable front, is available at a reduced price, at 29.99 euros, theOppo Band Sport, on which you save 20 Euros.

Among the discounts we also find the Kobo Clara HD at € 119.99, 14% less than the previous € 139.99.

The complete list of Unieuro’s online-only offers can be consulted through this address. For the conditions of sale and shipping, we refer you to the pages of the individual products.