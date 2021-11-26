discounts up to 25% on cordless vacuum cleaners

EBay’s Black Friday 2021 comes on. The official Dyson store on the occasion of Black Friday shopping, offers a series of very interesting promotions on cordless vacuum cleaners.

Among the promotions we point out the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin at the price of 229 Euros, 70 Euros less than the 299 Euros in the list, with a saving of 23%. It is also possible to add the one-year warranty extension of Allianz Assistance IT at the price of 13.50 Euros.

The vacuum cleaner is also on offer Dyson V8 Total Clean, which at 299 Euro, 100 Euro in hand compared to the 399 Euro list, with a reduction of 25%.

Among the discounts we also point out the wireless vacuum cleaner Dyson V12 Slim Absolute at 499 Euros: also in this case it is a discount of 100 Euros compared to the previous 599 Euros, with a saving of 16%.

The promotion on the Dyson Cyclon V10 Motorhead, which goes to 359 Euros, 40 Euros less than the previous 399 Euros, with a reduction of 10%.

Finally, we close with the offer on Dyson V12 Slim Complete Gold, which is offered at 579 Euros, 50 Euros less than the 629 Euros in the list, with a 7% discount.

In all cases, shipping and delivery is guaranteed by the clock.