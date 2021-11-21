discounts up to 50% expiring on December 1st

Starting tomorrow, November 22, 2021, the Trony’s new flyer dedicated to Black Friday 2021, which will be active until 1 December 2021 and which offers a wide range of offers and promotions on electronics and IT products.

Starting as always from TV, the Sony A83J 65-inch OLED goes to 1799 Euro, while the 55-inch variant is available for 1499 euros. The 55-inch LG OLED 55C1, on the other hand, can be purchased for 1299 Euros, with a 13% discount compared to the previous 1499 Euros, which become 1199 Euros with the scrapping TV bonus. The 75-inch Samsung UE75AU8070 is available for 999 Euros, while the 58-inch Panasonic TX-58HX800E is offered for 749 Euros.

Among smartphones, however, we point out the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at 899 Euros for the 8 / 128GB model and 999.90 Euros for the 8 / 256GB one. The Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G on the other hand can be purchased for 699.90 euros, while the Galaxy A52s 5G goes up to 399.90 euros.

Among other products, we point out the discount on Huawei MateBook D14, at 599 Euros, while the Surface Laptop Go is available at 599 Euros but with a discount of 26% compared to the 819 Euros in the list.

The complete flyer can be viewed directly through this address.