Another “competitor” has chosen to take part in the “battle” relating to the Black Friday 2021 discounts. We refer to Esselunga. Yes, we know: probably this is not exactly the first chain that is thought of as regards the tech world, but in reality there are discounts up to 50% on iPhone and much more.

More precisely, Esselunga has launched the “Black Days” promotional initiative, which will remain active until November 27, 2021 (thus going beyond Black Friday, which we remember will be November 26 2021). The latter essentially targets three categories: “TV and telephony”, “Appliances and Personal Care” and “Toys”.

Esselunga Black Friday 2021 is in store

Esselunga is a well-known supermarket chain, so it is clear that the discounts are designed for everyone and can be interesting even for those who do not intend to buy tech products. By the way, it is not about online offers, but about promotions that can be used in participating stores (of course, there is the “Esselunga a casa” service in some areas, but it is not clear whether it is possible to take advantage of all the offers of the case in that context).

Discounts up to 50% on iPhone, Android TV and more

Given this premise, among the main offers we find iPhone 12 Pro from 128GB to 898 euros (to be clear, the product from MediaWorld costs 999 euros). It is also interesting to note that there are some discounts of up to 50% reserved for holders of the Fìdaty Card loyalty card. In this context, for example, the Android TV METZ 32MTC6100Z is offered for just € 149.40 (instead of € 249, saving 40%), while OPPO Band Sport now costs € 24.95 (instead of 49 , 90 euros, 50% discount).

In short, a certain type of user might be interested in taking a look at the official Esselunga portal and go to the store in these days.