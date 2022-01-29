discounts up to 60% and Samsung coupons

Unieuro launch a new one promotion Out of all with technology products such as TVs, laptops, smartphones and appliances discounted up to 60%. The promotion is valid both in-store and online from January 28th to February 13th. Below we have collected some of the best deals divided by category, but you can take a look at the entire product catalog by clicking here or by taking a look at the Unieuro flyer.

120 € discount code if you buy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

In addition to the Fuorulti promo, a promotional campaign is underway that allows you to purchase a family smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with ben 120 euros discount. To take advantage of the discount, just choose one of the four models available – White, Lavender, Olive and Graphite – and enter the discount code when completing the purchase. 120GALAXYS21FE exactly as you see it written, with all letters capitalized.

We are talking about a smartphone launched at the beginning of the year with an excellent value for money and which has very few weaknesses for the price range in which it is proposed. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which combined with the 6.4 ″ Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 6 or 8 GB of RAM make it pleasant to use in any situation. There is support for 5G networks, a large 4,500 mAh battery and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC and GPS connectivity.

Out of all Unieuro: smartphone

Out of all Unieuro: desktops and laptops

Out of all Unieuro: smart TV

All the offers of the new Unieuro Fuorulti leaflet

