Discover 18 Celebrities who come from families with a lot of money
Ariana Grande’s parents were both bigwigs in their companies: her mother was CEO of Hose-McCann Communications and her father owned a graphic design company in Florida. Her connections helped Ariana early in her career, allowing her to perform on cruise ships and sing the national anthem at sporting events.
Adam Levine’s family owns M. Frederic, a high-end clothing store. Additionally, he attended Brentwood College, an exclusive college in Los Angeles where he met two of the members of Maroon 5.
Although Lady Gaga has said that she does not consider her family to be wealthy, her father owned a telecommunications company and her mother was a vice president at Verizon. They were able to send their children to an elite private school on the Upper East Side and now own Joanne Trattoria, an Italian restaurant in New York City.
Did you know that Kate and Rooney Mara are NFL royalty? His family, worth billions, helped found not one, but two NFL teams: on his mom’s side, the 1933 Pittsburgh Steelers, and on his dad’s side, the New York Giants. York in 1925. Rooney told the New York Post that football is “the glue that holds together” his family. I wonder what the Giants vs. Steelers games will be like at her house.
Before Taylor Swift parted ways with Big Machine Records, her father, who was a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch, bought a 3% stake in the company for an estimated $300,000 while Taylor was recording her debut album.
It’s safe to say that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will never have to worry about money thanks to all those repetitions of Seinfeld but, in addition, he was born into a family of millionaires. His father, Gerard Louis-Dreyfus, is chairman of the $4 billion Louis-Dreyfus Group.
Nick Kroll’s father, Jules B. Kroll, founder of Kroll, Inc., has a net worth of $2 billion. The investigative firm helped uncover illegal dealings and fraud, and evidently made Kroll a lot of money when he sold the company for $1.9 billion.
Olivia Wilde’s father is a journalist and editor for Harper’s Magazine, and her mother is an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker who rubs shoulders with big names. During her childhood in Washington DC, her parents often invited famous friends like Mick Jagger and Steven Spielberg to her home.
Have you heard of the Vanderbilt family? Anderson Cooper is a direct descendant of the Vanderbilts: his great-great-grandfather Cornelius Vanderbilt had, at one point, more money than the entire United States Treasury. Cooper recently researched his family’s background in depth and published Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of An American Dynasty.
Quincy, the father of Rashida Jones, is one of the world’s richest music producers, with a career spanning six decades that has earned him an estimated $500 million. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.
Benedict Cumberbatch comes from a family whose wealth has some pretty nasty origins. The family of “merchants and adventurers” owned a sugar plantation in Barbados and owned slaves. Cumberbatch has spoken about his family’s legacy, calling it “sleazy.”
Riley Keough’s mother is Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of, you guessed it, none other than Elvis Presley himself. When Elvis died in 1977, his estate was only about $5 million, even though the King had earned an estimated $100 million over his career. When her ex-wife Priscilla Presley took over the estate, she grew the value of it to more than $100 million, which was then passed on to her daughter Lisa Marie when she turned 25.
Salma Hayek grew up in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, where her father, Sami Hayek Dominguez, was an oil industry executive and owner of an industrial machinery company. It is even said that her father bought her three tigers after she begged him.
If you like going to the mall, you can thank Edward Norton’s grandfather, James Rouse. Rouse was the real estate developer who invented shopping malls. Rouse also developed the entire city of Columbia, Maryland, where Norton grew up. In 1995, Rouse received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his achievements in the field of urban design.
Carly Simon’s father founded Simon & Schuster, one of the largest publishing houses in the world. He founded the company in 1924 with a close friend after noticing the lack of crossword books on the market. Simon & Schuster was recently sold for $2 billion.
Darren Criss moved to Honolulu as a child, where his father, an investment banker, founded EastWest Bank and became president and CEO. He later became the president of California’s Chase Manhattan Trust Company and a prominent figure in San Francisco society, where he was director of the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Performances, the Stern Grove Festival, and the Philharmonia. Baroque Orchestra.
Chevy Chase was born into a New York society family. His father was a successful author and magazine publisher, and his mother’s adoptive father was a business magnate and owner of the Crane Company, which manufactured bathroom fixtures. After his parents divorced, his father remarried and became part of the Folgers Coffee Company family.
Paul Giamatti’s father was not only president of Yale University, he also became commissioner of Major League Baseball, with an estimated annual salary of $22 million.
