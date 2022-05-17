Discover 18 Celebrities who come from families with a lot of money

12.

Riley Keough’s mother is Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of, you guessed it, none other than Elvis Presley himself. When Elvis died in 1977, his estate was only about $5 million, even though the King had earned an estimated $100 million over his career. When her ex-wife Priscilla Presley took over the estate, she grew the value of it to more than $100 million, which was then passed on to her daughter Lisa Marie when she turned 25.