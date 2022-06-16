Entertainment

Discover 3 perfumes that French women love and that are perfect for summer

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

In the field of perfumes, there is no doubt that French culture is at the forefront. It is that the demands and the good taste that a woman of France when choosing their fragrances. That is why we can take them as a parameter and create a list of aromas that these women adore and that are ideal for use in summer for the freshness they guarantee.

In the same way that French women do their hair and make-up with their effortless but very cool style, so they choose perfumes. Specialists on the subject affirm that it is like a small subtle secret but at the same time essential for the female gender. Although, it must be said that they usually use fragrances in a curious way: many times they do it only in their hair to achieve that discreet halo. In this context, taking into account the French markets and the tastes of their ladies, we will tell you the best fragrances for the season of summer which starts in days.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Aleida Núñez, her dress is just an “adornment” from the pool

2 mins ago

Dakota Johnson, her fight against depression and the challenge of producing authentic stories: “I intend to make films that do not respond to an algorithm”

3 mins ago

How Shakira grilled Pique

5 mins ago

This is what the stars of High School Musical look like 16 years after the film

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button