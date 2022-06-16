Discover 3 perfumes that French women love and that are perfect for summer

In the field of perfumes, there is no doubt that French culture is at the forefront. It is that the demands and the good taste that a woman of France when choosing their fragrances. That is why we can take them as a parameter and create a list of aromas that these women adore and that are ideal for use in summer for the freshness they guarantee.

In the same way that French women do their hair and make-up with their effortless but very cool style, so they choose perfumes. Specialists on the subject affirm that it is like a small subtle secret but at the same time essential for the female gender. Although, it must be said that they usually use fragrances in a curious way: many times they do it only in their hair to achieve that discreet halo. In this context, taking into account the French markets and the tastes of their ladies, we will tell you the best fragrances for the season of summer which starts in days.

One of the perfumes more sophisticated is the Eau de Toilette Nina Soleil by Nina Ricci, with sweet, light and addictive aromas. This fragrance has positioned itself as an icon among French ladies. It is characterized by a floral scent of gardenia, citrus with tangerine and bergamot and amber that pays homage to chantilly.

The second of the perfumes with greater prestige is the Chloé Signature Naturelle by Chloé. This fragrance brings notes of organic rose and neroli from Morocco, resulting in originality and success among the ladies of France. It’s perfect for him summer because it is 100% natural and refreshing, with hints of cedar and citron.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, the woman gala prefers for this summer a classic as far as perfumes. This is Eau de Parfum No. 19 by Chanel, a fresh cologne with notes of galbanum, iris, muguet and rose. Its green notes are ideal on hot days.