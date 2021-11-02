Discover all the latest news on Ilaria d’Amico and Gigi Buffon

One of the couples in the world of sports that has been filling the gossip pages for years is the one formed by Ilaria D’Amico and Gianluigi Buffon. The journalist and the world champion goalkeeper have been linked since 2013 and also had a son, Leopoldo Mattia, born in 2016. The relationship between D’Amico and Buffon created a stir at first, as the goalkeeper was married at the time and had two children with showgirl Alena Seredova. The end of the relationship between the two was stormy: the Czech model accused the journalist of interfering in his marriage.

D’Amico and Buffon today

Ilaria D’Amico and Buffon have made different professional choices compared to those of a few years ago: the sports journalist left Sky in August 2020 after 17 years of service to devote herself more to her family. Gigi Buffon instead returned to Parma last summer, the club that made him debut in Serie A, after leaving Juventus for the second time. The goalkeeper thus continues to play despite his 43 years and to demonstrate his enormous value in Serie B. But what are the latest news that concern them closely?

Ilaria D’Amico and Gigi Buffon news, what are they doing today?

After leaving the helm of Sky Football, Ilaria D’Amico she wanted to devote herself to the family and temporarily move away from the cameras. However, there is no shortage of occasional participation in thematic sports programs but also in politics. D’Amico was in fact the protagonist of a spicy curtain at Tuesday on La7 with the former prime minister Giuseppe Conte. On September 28th, during the program conducted by Giovanni Floris, the former premier invited the journalist to come to the territories, appealing her several times with the term “doctor”. There was no lack of a decisive answer, albeit with the smile of the journalist: “Call me Mrs. D’Amico because I have never graduated and my mother will not let me return home if she continues to call me a doctor”.

However, Ilaria D’Amico has not stopped following football and Serie A despite being no longer the protagonist in front of the screen. The journalist in an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport he spoke about some of his colleagues who took his place today. “In the new panorama Diletta Leotta has managed to become a brand. Dazn identifies with her in this moment, she managed to impose an image by winning her personal bet “said D’Amico towards the female face of Dazn. The former Sky Calcio host also expressed positively towards other colleagues: “I also really like Giorgia Rossi: I followed her during the 2018 World Cup and I immediately thought: This girl has the numbers!”.

In addition to offering great performances on the pitch, Gigi Buffon also stands out on social media for his great sympathy. The goalkeeper posted a video a few days ago, on his Instagram profile, where he plays Chinese morra with his Parma teammates. Buffon shows all his playful and youthful side in a moment of rest from training, an important side as a locker room man to create a solid group. On Instagram, the 2006 world champion goalkeeper beats anyone who wants to challenge him and in the end he takes a joyful embrace with his teammates. A video that garnered more than three million views and went viral all over the web. Gigi has chosen a quiet place like Parma also to be able to devote more time to his family and children. Last Sunday, in fact, he was spotted with his family in Lunigiana in the Montagna Verde Agriturismo, a place famous for winning the TV program 4 Restaurants conducted by Alessandro Borghese.

Ilaria D’Amico and Gigi Buffon, the latest gossip about a couple on the crest of the wave

This summer the Buffon-D’Amico family was spotted by the weekly Today in Marina di Massa, the home town of the goalkeeper, together with his son Leopoldo Mattia. The newspaper has paparazzi the three on the beach between laughter and kisses in a moment of family relaxation. Gigi laughs and jokes in the photos with his 5-year-old son while his mother watches them while they are sunbathing. However, there is no lack of tender moments between Gigi and Ilaria almost as a young couple even though the two have now been together for 8 years. A serene setting that can also be seen in the video where Buffon himself entertains friends and relatives with dips in the pool. Super Gigi juggles great saves showing still a great athletic form despite his now 43 years.

The Buffon family, in fact, is the closest thing to the concept of an extended family. The goalkeeper has two other children he had in his relationship with Seredova: Louis Thomas aged 13 and David Lee aged 11. Ilaria D’Amico also has another son, Pietro aged 10, who had a relationship with the entrepreneur Rocco Attisani. A situation that has never gone too low for Alena Seredova: last summer the Czech showgirl had answered in a dry and decisive way to the question: “Extended family? It’s just against my nature and I think you shouldn’t be forced to think differently. I know, I’m tough ”. Strong phrases that suggest the still tense relations between Seredova, her ex Buffon and Ilaria D’Amico herself.

Ilaria D’Amico and Gigi Buffon, will the wedding arrive?



The couple have never responded to taunts from the concierge’s ex-wife at a time when formal divorce proceedings are moving forward. However, Buffon and D’Amico let themselves be immortalized together with all their children as on the occasion of the last New Year. In the post that appeared on Gigi’s social networks, the Buffon-D’Amico family as a whole wishes all the followers happy as in a family photo. The two, among other things, it seems that they are about to get married but must first wait for the bureaucratic process for separation. Gigi would also have made more or less clumsy proposals to Ilaria, as she herself declared, but the journalist would like a more romantic and organized situation for such an important moment. Marriage would therefore be the culmination of a love born in turbulent circumstances eight years ago but which has proven many times to be very strong. A seal that Ilaria and Gigi want to put black and white also for the good of Leopoldo Mattia and for the other children of the couple. The two will certainly continue to talk about them both in the workplace and on gossip magazines for what concerns their private life. We can’t wait to discover D’Amico’s new professional plans and the continuation of Buffon’s sporting career. We also wait to see them above the altar to finally find some serenity after so much noise and difficult moments.

