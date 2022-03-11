Discover everything that this reduced iPad Mini can offer you

If you’re looking for a small device to work , This is yours. Its screen is only 7.9 inches. This is a measure that, although it may seem small at first, is very comfortable. You can carry it with you in any bag or backpack without having to reserve a large space for it. The screen is multi-touch and Queen, with a resolution maximum of 2048 megapixels. You can use the multitask comfortably, and take notes while on a video call.

There are very few tasks that resist an iPad Mini like this. His chip 12 bionic with Neural Engine they make it a true beast capable of anything. In addition, it also has a integrated M12 coprocessor which will make all your applications work much more smoothly.

The ipad mini It has always been listed as one of the most interesting devices from Apple. Both for its small size, which makes it much more comfortable to wear, and for its power. And if you add to that a 21% discount you have a real bargain!

To this we must add that the cameras that he brings with him are very interesting. The rear camera has 8 MP and a five-element lens. You can control the exposure, put a burst mode or even focus automatically with a touch. Although it is true that the camera of these devices is not usually used much, it will get you out of trouble if you have to scan a document. The front offers a quality of 7 MP, allowing you to make video calls of good quality.

Although one of the most relevant points of this iPad is that it has a 256GB storage capacity. You will not have to contract iCloud storage, nor pay to have any other type of cloud. Everything you need will always be at your disposal thanks to this factor.

With this discount you will save almost €200

As points that you should consider, this fifth generation iPad Mini has identification through Touch ID. You can also use your Apple Pencil with it, thus transforming it into a sketchbook or a note-taking pad. If you also combine it with a keyboard cover, you will see how much potential this device can offer you. It will not matter if you want to use it as if it were an eBook, or if you prefer to transform it into a small laptop, it will support everything. you can put a SIM card and give it all the autonomy of a mobile, but with much greater benefits.

Its usual price is €759but right now you can find it on sale at El Corte Inglés for just €599. It is a golden opportunity for those who had this iPad mini in mind.