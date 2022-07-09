discover his impressive physical transformation

Kim Kardashian’s physique has fascinated internet users for years. For good reason… The young woman has displayed voluptuous shapes since her beginnings in showbusiness. Forms that many women have tried to obtain with a heavy scalpel. From Maeva Ghennam to Milla Jasmine via Laura Lempika, French reality TV candidates want to look like the American at all costs. However, the latter has never claimed to have had recourse to cosmetic surgery on her posterior.

But while the pretty brunette displayed a prominent buttocks a few years ago, it seems to have disappeared. Proud of her body, she recently declared on the set of Saturday Night Live: ” I’m thrilled to be here tonight to show you that I’m so much more than a pretty face, great hair and great makeup, amazing boobs and perfect buttocks! “. And to add: Basically, I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons. »

“I did some Botox”

Recently interviewed by Allure, Kim Kardashian was also the buzz by addressing this thorny subject. ” I did some Botox. But I calmed down, by the way. I have never used fillers either for my cheeks or for my lips. I’ve never even done eyelash extensions. I never touched it “, explained the daughter of Kris Jenner in the columns of the magazine. Words that Internet users find it very difficult to believe. However, the darling of Pete Davidson assumes to be flirtatious. ” I care about my physique. I really, deeply care about what I look like. Maybe more than 90% of the people on this planet “.

Without taboo, the star also launched: “ It’s not easy as a mother, when you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or when you’re studying, and that’s me. I do my care late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do laser treatments. » Lie or truth? The mystery remains intact…

VB

