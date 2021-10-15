News

discover his new film Stillwater, a thriller coming in July

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In these hours it was officially confirmed that Stillwater, a dramatic thriller starring Matt Damon directed by the director of Spotlight Tom McCarthy, will be released in the United States on July 30th distributed by Focus Features.

The film follows the story of Bill (Damon), who works on an American oil rig in Oklahoma and who overnight finds out he has to fly to France to visit his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who he is in prison for a murder he claims he did not commit. Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill will make the girl’s release his personal mission.

McCarthy wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré and his film, initially slated for 2020, will currently clash in theaters with fantasy. The Green Knight of the A24 e Jungle Cruise of Disney.

Loading...
Advertisements

Matt Damon, we remember, was last seen in Ford v. Ferrari by James Mangold alongside Christian Bale, e will soon be back on the big screen with The Last Duel as well, one of three new Ridley Scott films, which the actor of The Martian has written with longtime friend Ben Affleck; among his scheduled films we also mention No Sudden Move by Steven Soderbergh and Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, while according to some rumors he will return to collaborate with James Mangold for The Force.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
716
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
576
News

Cinema, all films out in October
557
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
485
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
427
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
376
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
339
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
336
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
303
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top