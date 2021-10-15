discover his new film Stillwater, a thriller coming in July

In these hours it was officially confirmed that Stillwater, a dramatic thriller starring Matt Damon directed by the director of Spotlight Tom McCarthy, will be released in the United States on July 30th distributed by Focus Features.

The film follows the story of Bill (Damon), who works on an American oil rig in Oklahoma and who overnight finds out he has to fly to France to visit his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who he is in prison for a murder he claims he did not commit. Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill will make the girl’s release his personal mission.

McCarthy wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré and his film, initially slated for 2020, will currently clash in theaters with fantasy. The Green Knight of the A24 e Jungle Cruise of Disney.

Loading... Advertisements

Matt Damon, we remember, was last seen in Ford v. Ferrari by James Mangold alongside Christian Bale, e will soon be back on the big screen with The Last Duel as well, one of three new Ridley Scott films, which the actor of The Martian has written with longtime friend Ben Affleck; among his scheduled films we also mention No Sudden Move by Steven Soderbergh and Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, while according to some rumors he will return to collaborate with James Mangold for The Force.