discover in pictures the luxurious house of the singer!

We knew that Rihanna was one of the top 5 wealthiest singers. Today, the 34-year-old artist has gone a step above by becoming the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the United Statesthat is to say, to have built his solo empire, according to the magazine Forbes. The young mother who, pregnant, made a huge fashion faux pas with the “worst” dress in history, today has a fortune estimated at, watch your eyes, $1.4 billion.

A jackpot that the interpreter of “Work” has won with the sweat of his brow, thanks to his hits that we no longer count, but also, and above all, thanks to his various businesses. She is at the head of the make-up line Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% with the LVMH group and which is estimated at 2.8 billion dollars. Rapper Asap Rocky’s badgirl also runs Fenty X Savage, an underwear brand she owns 30% and is valued at $1 billion.

Rihanna is super rich and necessarily his house is a reflection of his fortune: luxurious. Or rather her houses, because she has several. Drake’s sidekick has two houses in Los Angeles, one that she rents, the other that she lives in, a 300m2 apartment in Century City, also in California, as well as a 1000m2 apartment in Barbados . And it’s not that big compared to one of his two houses in Los Angeles that we show you in pictures. It is in Beverly Hills that Rihrih has taken up residence on March 15, 2021. A luxurious house of 2040m2, composed of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, in the shape of a U. Garden, terraces, swimming pool… There is everything it also takes outside. The dream nest to raise her son born on May 13th.

Rihanna has everything, love, money, Beyoncé’s friendship? After years and years of crazy rumors, Jay-z’s wife has recently come out of silence. On February 20, Beyoncé wished Rihanna a happy birthday via a photo of her little one published on her official website. A step towards each other for the two women who have long been presented as rivals in the media? The reason ? Rumors of cheating between Jay-Z and Rihanna, which would have led the couple to a separation that lasted a year.

