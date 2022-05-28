Discover Megan Fox’s complete workout to tone her figure

Megan Fox revealed to the Jackedgorilla portal the details of her training designed by Harley Pasternak. For the popular actress to look toned and sensual she needs a lot of pilates, cycling and cardio.

Megan fox She began her artistic career at the age of 5 after enrolling in theater and dance classes. Since 2001, when she was only 15 years old, she had her first supporting roles in movies like Bad Boys. However, she Megan achieved greater recognition by playing Mikaela Banes in the Transformers saga.

Megan Fox has an arduous routine to look good.

His roles in major productions such as Jennifer’s Body, Friends with Kids, The Dictator and Till Death have given Megan fox a worldwide reputation. In addition, she is recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the world, thanks to her strict diet and exercise work.

Some of the roles he had to play, they sued Megan an excellent physical condition, which is why her trainer Harley Pasternak has designed different routines over the last decade to keep the actress in shape. Currently, Ella Fox trains 3 times a week and the rest of the days she practices pilates, cardio and spinning.

Megan Fox trains hard.

This is the ruin of Megan fox: On Mondays his routine is alternate knee crunches, knee curls, burpees, jump ropes, air squats, lunges, box jumps, v-ups, alternate single leg squats and 8-minute tabata. On Wednesdays jump squats, mountain climbers, jump lunges, lunges, burpees, plank, sit-ups, wall climbs and 8 minute tabata and on Fridays inchworms, knee curls, sit-ups, plank, leg raises, mountain climber, squats with air, box jumps, burpees and tabata of 8 minutes.