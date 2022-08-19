Discover the 3 most successful women’s perfumes used by celebrities

the scents of woman They include different needs, according to the occasion and also to whom we project. It is that many times we imitate looks of movie stars and the small screen, but we would also like to smell like them. Against this background, we will tell you what those celebrity fragrances that will not only make you feel fresh, but also increase your level and guarantee a dose of glamour-

We know that celebrities are of great help to follow a trend or to choose an accessory that they use without any problem. The same happens with the perfumes of woman, because there is no doubt that the stars smell wonderful. Consequently, given the wide range of aromas, it is important that you know how to make a good decision and focus on the scents that famous women use.

One of the celebrity fragrances that will not let you down is Chanel No. 5, by Chanel, it is a classic and one of the favorites of celebrities of the magnitude of Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy, Kate Moss or Carolina de Monaco. It has top notes with aldehydes, ylang-ylang, neroli, bergamot and lemon; heart notes like iris, jasmine, rose, orris root and lily of the valley; and its base notes are civet, sandalwood, amber, musk, moss, vetiver, vanilla, and patchouli.

On the other hand, one woman whoever wants to be at the level of figures from cinema and television will have to buy Angel, by Thierry Mugler. Specialists affirm that he is one of the perfumes chosen by Kate Hudson, Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé and Renee Zellweger, among others. She is characterized by having a light blue facet, her delicious notes and voluptuous appearance, created as a tribute to enveloping, sensual and glamorous femininity.

Photo: Pexels

Finally, Donna Karan offers us Be Delicious DKNY, one of the best celebrity fragrances. These types of perfumes They are worn by Emma Watson, Kate Winslet and Blake Lively. It is recommended for the woman who celebrates independence with the refreshing spirit of Be Delicious and a fresh floral scent infused with apple flavor.