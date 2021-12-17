Discover the 4 reboot TV series directly from the 80s

Reboot: a word you will have heard of very often in recent years. It refers to a very widespread practice today in the film and television sector which consists in shooting old successful films and TV series at the time of their release and proposing them to new generations of viewers through new stories and a new cast, effectively “zeroing out” the continuity of the original plots to start over, giving life to new events that can attract the attention of a new audience, but also increase the curiosity of those who grew up with the original productions.

There have been many series restarted to make them current and in step with the times, some even capable of gaining new glory and getting closer to the popularity of the past. In particular, the most famous and iconic ones were involved series of the ’80s, capable of becoming a real cult all over the world. We offer you some reboot series not to be missed, perfect for evenings with friends.

Baywatch 2017

The iconic American TV series set on the beaches of Los Angeles and which launched the careers of Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff it didn’t actually return to the small screen, but in 2017 it saw its big reboot at the cinema with a film with a high rate of showmanship and nostalgia. To play the protagonist Mitch and collect the legacy of Hasselhoff is Dwayne Johnson, who with his charisma and his physicality is the perfect actor to take on the role of the protagonist. Kelly Rohrbach instead takes the place of Pamela Anderson in the role of CJ Parker, playing a central role in the story. Joining them are Zac Efron, interpreter of the arrogant Olympic swimmer Matt Brody, Alexandra Daddario in the role of Summer Quinn, and Ilfenesh Hadera in the role of Stephanie Holden, to then close with Jon Bass, the face of the goofy Ronnie.

the Montecitorio production / universal

History sees the group of lifeguards dealing with some mysterious murders apparently linked to the spread of a new drug, Flakka, in Emerald Bay. Behind the case may be the new owner of the popular Huntley Club, entrepreneur Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra) who will soon clash with Mitch and his fellow lifeguards.

A film with a high level of spectacularity, intrigue and mysteries, told in the splendid setting of Miami and its beaches. Perfect for a fun and carefree evening.

Dynasty of Netflix

We go back in time, precisely to 1981. Dynasty was one of the most popular American soap operas, who was able to warm up the prime time of US television thanks to the events of the oil magnate Blake Carrington, played by the late John Forsythe. Central roles were also played by Linda Evans and Joan Collins, faces respectively of Blake’s new wife, Krystie, and ex-wife Alexis. Dynasty ran for nine seasons until 1989, then did a short closing reunion that aired for two episodes in October 1991.

In 2017, the great comeback of the series takes place, started from scratch with a completely new cast. It’s up to Grant Show to play the role of Blake, while his daughter Fallon, the protagonist of the new Dynasty, has the face of Elizabeth Gillies. The new story sees Fallon return to his family to be elected the new CEO of his father Blake’s company, who meanwhile has a relationship with secretary Cristal Flores (Nathalie Kelley). This comes as a shock to Fallon, who will quickly antagonize Cristal, becoming convinced that the woman only wants to appropriate her family’s assets. The tensions between the two women will be the fulcrum of the events narrated in the series, of which 4 seasons have been aired at the moment. The CW television network, which produces it, has confirmed that a fifth season is already confirmed and in the works: the events of Dynasty will continue to keep the fans in suspense.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

The new MacGyver

Authentic cult phenomenon and essential choice for all lovers of crime series, MacGyver is a perfect synonym for the 1980s thanks to its unique atmospheres and an engaging style that is able to keep you in suspense episode after episode. The adventures of secret agent Angus MacGyver have passionate viewers for seven seasons between 1985 and 1992, also arriving at the cinema on two different occasions. Since then, MacGyver has disappeared from the scene, but returned with great fanfare in 2016 with a reboot series that promised to keep the spirit of the original series intact. The protagonist is always him, Angus MacGyver, played by the young Lucas Till and who thanks to his interpretation has managed to give new life to his timeless character, at the service of a powerful US government organization that relies on his great talent and his scientific knowledge to solve various cases and save lives.

Five seasons have been made for the new MacGyver, which has already come to an end: CBS has in fact confirmed that no further episodes will be produced, and this time MacGyver really retired in the spring of 2021.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

The return of Magnum PI

Just like Macgyver, too Magnum PI. was one of the most famous and loved crime TV series of all time, entered the collective imagination of television fans also thanks to the extraordinary interpretation of Tom Selleck, who made the protagonist Thomas Magnum not only in terms of personality, but also in terms of look. For many it was the end of an era when Magnum PI. it ended in 1988 after eight seasons, leaving an unbridgeable void within the crime series.

But as has already happened for many other cult productions of the 1980s, too Magnum PI has been reborn in recent years thanks to the efforts of the American network CBS, which in 2018 gave the green light to the revival project of the brand and bringing back the iconic Thomas Magnum, this time played by Jay Hernandez.

CBS

The new Magnum PI takes the style of the original series by reinterpreting it in a modern way, giving life to an exciting and suspenseful action drama, which follows the events of Magnum as a private investigator, after retiring from his previous activity as a Navy SEALS marine. Three seasons have been broadcast so far, with the fourth set to debut in the United States in October, thus continuing to make its long-time main character even more popular.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io