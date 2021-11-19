discover the Black Friday offers

Until the November 25 with Manà Manà di Unieuro this year’s Black Friday offers you the opportunity to purchase a large number of products at incredible prices. Within the article we have selected the best deals for smartphones, tablets, wearables, notebooks and much more.

Manà Manà Unieuro: smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Phantom White, on offer in 799 euros instead of 929 euros;

instead of 929 euros; iPhone 12 128 GB (Black, White, Blue, Black), on offer at 779 euros instead of 889 euros;

instead of 889 euros; ASUS ZenFone 8, on offer at 549.90 euros instead of 699 euros;

instead of 699 euros; Xiaomi 11T, on offer in 459.90 euros instead of 549 euros;

instead of 549 euros; OPPO Reno6 5G, on offer in 449.90 euros instead of € 499.99;

instead of € 499.99; Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G 6 + 128 GB (Cloud White, Cloud Orange), in offers a 399 euros instead of 499 euros;

instead of 499 euros; Redmi Note 10 Pro 6 + 128 GB Gray, on offer a € 279.90 instead of 329.90 euros;

instead of 329.90 euros; OPPO A94 5G, on offer in 269.90 EUR instead of 396.99 euros;

instead of 396.99 euros; OPPO A54 5G, on offer in 199.99 euros instead of 269 euros;

instead of 269 euros; Samsung Galaxy A02S, on offer in 119.99 euros instead of 159.99 euros.

Manà Manà Unieuro: tablet

Manà Manà Unieuro: smart TV

Manà Manà Unieuro: smart home

Google Nest Hub (2nd generation), on offer a 49.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros;

instead of 99.99 euros; Amazon Fire TV Stick (2021), on offer in 22.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros;

instead of 39.99 euros; Google Nest Mini (Gray, Black), on offer at 19.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros;

instead of 59.99 euros; Amazon Echo Dot, on offer in 19.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros.

Manà Manà Unieuro: wearable

Apple AirPods Pro, on offer in 209 euros instead of 279 euros;

instead of 279 euros; Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38 mm, on offer a 199 euros instead of 229 euros;

instead of 229 euros; Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, on offer in 169.99 euros instead of 299 euros;

instead of 299 euros; Garmin Vensu SQ, on offer a 149.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

instead of 199.99 euros; Fitbit Versa 2, on offer a 109.99 euros instead of 199.99 euros;

instead of 199.99 euros; Huawei Watch GT 2, on offer in 99.99 euros instead of € 229.99;

instead of € 229.99; Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, on offer in 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros;

instead of 69.99 euros; Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, in offers at 19.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros.

Manà Manà Unieuro: notebook

Manà Manà Unieuro: consul

