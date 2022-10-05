discover the complete list of winners!

The BET Hip Hop Awards are finally back. Many of the biggest names in music gathered at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on Friday, September 30 to celebrate hip-hop. This year’s edition, airing this Tuesday, October 4, was hosted by Fat Joe and featured performances from Lil’ Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia and many more…

The nominees were announced several weeks ago, with Drake and Kanye West leading the list with 14 and 10 nominations, respectively. Kendrick Lamar was next with nine nominations for his work on “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Finally, in this great game of rewards, it was Drizzy and the rapper from Compton who emerged victorious since they each left with six trophies. Despite his record number of nominations, Kanye West was shunned and was not rewarded.

Finally, let’s not sulk our pleasure on the French side since Benjamin Epps who was competing in the Best International Flow category alongside Le Juiice but also Central Cee or even African and Brazilian artists. Also note that this is the first time that a French artist has won this award, we can only congratulate him!

Check out the full list of winners:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year Cardi B

Doja Cat

drake

future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Hip Hop Album of the Year latto, 777

drake, Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West, donda

Future, I Never Liked You

Pusha-T, It’s Almost Dry

Nas, King’s Disease II

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – WINNER​​​​​​​

Song of the Year Latto, “Big Energy” – WINNER

GloRilla & Hitkidd, “FNF (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

GloRilla – WINNER

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

Best Live Performer Cardi B

Doja Cat

drake

J Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Tyler, the Creator Lyricist of the Year Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

drake

J Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) – WINNER (TIE)

Drake, “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems) – WINNER (TIE)

J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)

J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss) Best Duo or Group 42 Dugg & IS Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Curtains

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

EarthGang – WINNER

P&Havoc Styles Best Collaboration Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U” – WINNER

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” Best Hip-Hop Video ASAP Rocky, “DMB”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” – WINNER

City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”

BIA & J. Cole, “London”

Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” Video Director of the Year Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DirectorX

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free – WINNER

Teyana Taylor Best Hip-Hop Platform Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Tea Breakfast Club

Caresha Please – WINNER (TIE)

Complex

Drink Fields – WINNER​​​​​​​​​​​​​ (TIE)

HipHopDX

Million Dollarz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler of the Year 50 Cent – ​​WINNER

Cardi B

DJ Khalid

drake

Jay Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

DJ of the Year D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama – WINNER

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

LA Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

Producer of the Year ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit Boy

Hitmaka – WINNER

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Impact Track Lizzo, “About Damn Time” – WINNER

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”

Latto, “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat, “Woman”