discover the complete list of winners!
Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Benjamin Epps are the big winners of this edition.
The BET Hip Hop Awards are finally back. Many of the biggest names in music gathered at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on Friday, September 30 to celebrate hip-hop. This year’s edition, airing this Tuesday, October 4, was hosted by Fat Joe and featured performances from Lil’ Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia and many more…
The host of the #BET #HipHopAwards did the damn thing!! @fatjoe 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tu6d5Tn7vc
—BET (@BET) October 5, 2022
The nominees were announced several weeks ago, with Drake and Kanye West leading the list with 14 and 10 nominations, respectively. Kendrick Lamar was next with nine nominations for his work on “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” Finally, in this great game of rewards, it was Drizzy and the rapper from Compton who emerged victorious since they each left with six trophies. Despite his record number of nominations, Kanye West was shunned and was not rewarded.
Finally, let’s not sulk our pleasure on the French side since Benjamin Epps who was competing in the Best International Flow category alongside Le Juiice but also Central Cee or even African and Brazilian artists. Also note that this is the first time that a French artist has won this award, we can only congratulate him!
Check out the full list of winners:
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- drake
- future
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
Hip Hop Album of the Year
- latto, 777
- drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Kanye West, donda
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Pusha-T, It’s Almost Dry
- Nas, King’s Disease II
- Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – WINNER
Song of the Year
- Latto, “Big Energy” – WINNER
- GloRilla & Hitkidd, “FNF (Let’s Go)”
- Jack Harlow, “First Class”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Baby Keem
- Blxst
- Doechii
- Fivio Foreign
- GloRilla – WINNER
- Nardo Wick
- Saucy Santana
Best Live Performer
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- drake
- J Cole
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
- Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
- Baby Keem
- Benny The Butcher
- drake
- J Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Jay Z
- Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) – WINNER (TIE)
- Drake, “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems) – WINNER (TIE)
- J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
- J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
- Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
- Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
- Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
Best Duo or Group
- 42 Dugg & IS Gee
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy
- Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
- Blxst & Bino Curtains
- DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
- EarthGang – WINNER
- P&Havoc Styles
Best Collaboration
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”
- Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U” – WINNER
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Hip-Hop Video
- ASAP Rocky, “DMB”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” – WINNER
- City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
- BIA & J. Cole, “London”
- Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for U”
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DirectorX
- Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free – WINNER
- Teyana Taylor
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- Big Boy’s Neighborhood
- Tea Breakfast Club
- Caresha Please – WINNER (TIE)
- Complex
- Drink Fields – WINNER (TIE)
- HipHopDX
- Million Dollarz Worth of Game
- NPR Tiny Desk
- Verzuz
Hustler of the Year
- 50 Cent – WINNER
- Cardi B
- DJ Khalid
- drake
- Jay Z
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
DJ of the Year
- D Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Drama – WINNER
- DJ Kay Slay
- DJ Premier
- Kaytranada
- Mustard
- Nyla Symone
- LA Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- Baby Keem
- Hit Boy
- Hitmaka – WINNER
- Kanye West
- Metro Boomin
- Pharrell Williams
Impact Track
- Lizzo, “About Damn Time” – WINNER
- Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”
- Latto, “Pxssy”
- Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
- Doja Cat, “Woman”
Best International Flow
- Benjamin Epps (France) – WINNER
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Blxckie (South Africa)
- Central CEE (UK)
- Haviah Mighty (Canada)
- Knucks (UK)
- Le Juice (France)
- Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)