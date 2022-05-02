Discover the degree of study of Genesis Rodriguez, daughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez

Genesis Rodríguez, the beautiful 34-year-old actress, daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ RodriguezYou are enjoying your vacation. At the height of her career, the youngest of the Rodríguez family is awaiting the premiere of her series on Netflix. In case you didn’t know, this is her degree.

the daughter of Puma Rodriguez and the model Carolina Pérez was born in Miami and has two half-sisters, product of her father’s relationship with his ex-wife. She is the one who best takes it from her with her father, because both Liliana Rodríguez and Lilibeth do not have a great relationship with her father. She is in permanent contact with the Venezuelan musician.

The beautiful Genesis Rodríguez, 34 years old. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

Genesis Rodriguez She began to become known for her roles in telenovelas such as ‘Doña Bárbara’ or ‘Prisionera’ where she played an important role. She also made her debut in Hollywood in the year 2013 with the movie ‘Hours’. She was also part of the series ‘Law and Order: Special Victims’. She will now be part of the third season of ‘Umbrella Academy’ which will premiere next May on Netflix. The beautiful actress will take on the role of ‘Sloane’.

In recent days, the daughter of José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez has been enjoying her vacation in Costa Rica, showing off her slender figure in front of the mirror wearing a white bikini. Given this post on Instagram, Genesis he received the compliments of his father, his main admirer. In addition, he received thousands of likes and comments.

The sensual post that fell in love with everyone. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

But maybe you didn’t know something Genesis Rodriguez And it’s about your degree. She has an incredible ability to speak English fluently due to her primary studies at the Carollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami. At the same time, she took drama and acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Institute where she discovered a love for acting.