discover the family of Jake and Neytiri

Avatar has undeniably marked the history of cinema. Released in 2009, this film directed by James Cameron is considered the highest-grossing feature film of all time. And this title, Avatar did not steal it! Indeed, it made $2.79 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

Given the success of this film, many expected a sequel. And it took more than a decade for it to come out. This second installment, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

In recent months, the promotion of this feature film has continued to accelerate.

Focus on the family of Jake and Neytiri

A few days ago, Empire magazine published images from the film. And on one of them, we can see Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) surrounded by their four Na’vi children. Indeed, after the events of the first film, the couple formed by the Marine and the Na’vi have founded a family.

Apart from Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, we can find other actors from the first part. These include Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald. As for new faces, we will find Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.

Three other films on the program

Avatar 2 takes place about ten years after the first film. In it, Jake and Neytiri lead a peaceful life in Pandora, surrounded by their four children. Unfortunately, the calm will be short-lived. Indeed, certain events will push them to leave their home and explore the different still mysterious regions of Pandora.

Along the way, they will face an old threat that has resurfaced. This will force Jake to wage war against the humans. A photo that surfaced recently suggests that he will notably have to face Miles Quaritch, the character played by Stephen Lang. In the first film, the latter have already had a confrontation. And that ended in the death of Miles.

But as we discovered thanks to the photo published by Empire magazine, Quaritch will return in the form of a Na’Vi.