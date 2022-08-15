Discover the favorite exercises of these 10 celebrities

Know what are the workouts they prefer celebrities like Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba or Gigi Hadid.

Kate Hudson: ‘Brazilian Butt Lifts’

Kate Hudson could be considered one of the fittest celebrities in all of Hollywood. Although her abs are worth framing, the actress has confessed that her favorite exercise is the ‘Brazilian butt lifts’, a circuit made up of 5 exercises to tone the buttocks “Brazilian style” created by trainer Leandro Carvalho.

Kendall Jenner: abs

The top model revealed at the time that abdominals are her favorite exercise. A physical job that, as Jenner well recognizes, you know you are doing well if the next day it hurts to laugh.

Sienna Miller: spinning

Do you know the SoulCycle? It is one of the cult places of spinning where world-famous faces like David Beckham and also Sienna Miler go. Since it opened in 2006, the venues have expanded throughout the American continent, opening 47 venues that welcome more than 12,000 spinners daily.

Selena Gomez: Pilates

The famous practice is one of the favorites of the singer and actress, although as her coach Amy Rosoff Davis recommends, training should be a lifestyle, which is why Davis is in favor of combining the maximum number of disciplines so that the body does not get used to the stimuli.

Jessica Biel: VersaClimber

VersaClimber is known as a machine that mimics the exercise of climbing. It is about making a natural movement: the crawl that we all know since we were born with it. It is also a low-impact exercise that reinforces proper movement patterns for the upper and lower body.

Jessica Alba: CrossFit

Jessica Alba enjoys her magnificent figure thanks to cardio exercises, practicing yoga in high temperatures and the fashionable discipline: CrossFit. This sport avoids boring traditional gym sessions, it adapts to any level and gets you in shape.

Gigi Hadid: squats

One of the most common and practiced exercises around the world is the favorite of the top model Gigi Hadid, although they can be painful and many have to be done for them to work. Squats were one of the keys to her training and getting in shape for the latest Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her secret to staying consistent was also revealed: “I put a note in my kitchen that said ‘squats’ and every time I walked past it, I had to do fifteen. It’s a good trick because you have to be true to yourself. Nobody is looking at you, but you have to say, ‘OK, I have to do this for myself’ and that’s important”.

Adriana Lima: boxing

The Brazilian is passionate about boxing, a discipline she has been practicing for years and the culprit of maintaining her perfect physique. With each training session she can lose up to 1,000 calories and although she practices it frequently, the model has combined boxing with cardio exercises and weights.

9. Reese Witherspoon: HIIT

HIIT or High Intensity Interval Training is a famous high intensity interval training based on performing series of high or very high intensity exercises with lower intensity recovery periods. The celebrity seems to have a particular weakness for the 60-minute classes that she practices at the Burn 60 Studios center.

Khloe Kardashian: stairs

The youngest of the Kardashians trains with the fitness guru Gunnar Peterson, the same as Kendall Jenner or Dakota Johnson. According to presenter and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian “the stairs are everything for your lower body and you end up sweating, it’s a great cardio workout. I love doing the stairs in the gym but the ones that are rotating, not the conventional machine. The rungs rotate and if you stop, you fall to the ground. So it’s a beast. It’s great for your glutes, your thighs, everything.”





