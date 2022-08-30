Discover the film inspired by Harry Styles that will star Anne Hathaway

It’s been a good year for Harry Styles fans. In addition to his record, Harry’s Househis tour (after two years of postponing it) and the films that he will soon release as an actor… it has been announced that an adaptation of The Idea of ​​Youa novel inspired by the singer when he was one of the members of One Direction, and published in 2017. The protagonist will be the award-winning Anne Hathaway. But how does that book relate to the artist of Watermelon Sugar Y What role will the main character play? The Devil Wears Prada?

In the film Anne Hathaway will play Sophie, a 40-year-old woman who wants to do anything to reconnect with his 15-year-old daughter, after the girl’s father left with a younger woman. The story begins when the protagonist’s ex-husband cancels the trip to Coachella that he had promised her daughter, so the character of the actress decides to take charge of her and attend with her teenage daughter, who is a big fan of a well-known boy band performing at the popular music festival. In the California desert he meets Hayes-Campbellthe lead singer of the group in question, whose name is August Moon.

Robinne Lee, a 48-year-old actress, decided to launch herself into literature with this novel, The Idea of ​​You, to talk about how society neglects women as they get older. “I never thought of it as a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story of a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and discovering herself, at a point in her life where society dismisses women as complete, desirable, or viable“, Lee revealed in an interview. However, it is true that for the character of Hayes Campbell he was inspired by the interpreter of As It Was.

The author used past experiences, aspects of Harry Styles, Prince Harry, a little bit of Eddie Redmayne and even her current husband, Eric Hayes. In fact, the surname of her husband rescued him to call her main character, who is younger but at the same time mature, sophisticated, cultured and intelligent.

The Idea of ​​You begins shooting in October under the direction of Michael Showalter and to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. It is just one of the multiple appointments on Anne Hathaway’s agenda, that she is experiencing a great professional moment. After her time in the series with Modern Love, alone either WeCrashedhas also had blockbusters What Roald Dahl’s Witches or promotional works like a Bvlgari short, and now he has three films pending release and as many others still in the pre-production phase. Seeing what her projects have in common, it is clear that the Oscar-winning actress is focusing on stories told by womensince the titles The Lifeboat, Mother’s Instinct either Boom’s Rushamong others, are signed in feminine.