Discover the footwear trends for this spring-summer 2022

The sun is starting to shine, which means it’s time to investigate the latest trends in super comfortable wedge espadrilles that 2022 has to offer. Put away those boots, tentatively tidy up your tights, and step into a new season in style.

Injecting spring 2022 footwear trends into your closet is a quick way to update your wardrobe essentials. Taking the lead from the key fashion trends 2022, jute wedges They will be the main stars of this season. Whether you opt for flat espadrilles or the ultimate wedges, this shoe trend elevates any look and will breathe new life into your staple style. From adding a pop of color to the best midi dresses to giving your best jeans an edgy makeover, these spring-summer shoes will upgrade your look in one stylish swoop.

This particular footwear has gained a lot of popularity lately as we see many fashionistas appearing on the streets with different types of espadrille designs. Trust me, there are so many cool designs to choose from. Also, these shoes are extremely comfortable and unique. If you are thinking of buying new espadrilles, at alpargatasviguera.com they have the most exclusive, high-quality designs with the most chic colors of this season.

Wedge espadrilles are the stars this summer

Sprucing up your spring and summer footwear collection isn’t just about the work of heels. Instead, keep the comfort of flats or wedges and add some fun and sophisticated summer style by investing in anklet wedges.

If there is a constant in our lives, it is that as soon as summer approaches, the espadrilles return. Year after year, no matter what, the typical Mediterranean wedge shoes are the quintessential stylish women’s summer footwear.

For those who want a bit of a fashion history lesson, espadrilles are linked to Barcelona and the region of Catalonia and the Basque Country in present-day Spain. The name actually translates to the type of grass used to weave the sole of the shoe, esparto grass. Although currently esparto grass is replaced by jute, which comes from a plant similar to esparto grass. This type of footwear is mainly manufactured in Spain. Although with this material not only footwear is made, but also bags and other accessories, which combined with espadrilles give a boho touch to your style.

This shoe is also very versatile, you decide if you want to give a relaxed touch to your style or more elegant. If for example, you want to achieve that special relaxed summer vibe, then you should try on some simple style espadrilles and pair them with pants. On the other hand, if what you are looking for is elegance and sophistication but with that boho touch that adds a natural touch to your style, then jute wedges with ankle straps are your thing. It will give the touch you are looking for in addition to sterilizing the figure.

Whether with high, low or flat heels, espadrilles are a must for the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa Middleton. Alexa Chung, Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie are big fans of espadrilles. Before them, Claudia Schiffer, Brigitte Bardot, Princess Grace of Monaco and Audrey Hepburn, to name a few.

These summer shoes made of natural fibers are the most versatile and democratic shoes that exist.

Where to find the best wedges made in Spain

All in all, try some lace-up espadrilles with your favorite mini dress for a flirty look. Or slip into a pair of flat espadrilles with your favorite denim shorts and your cutest crop top this summer. You can even opt for an extra comfortable vibe with slip-on espadrilles and a lightweight lounge set. Dressy or casual, these shoes are ready for all your most exciting (or relaxing) plans this season.



