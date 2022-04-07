discover the healthy and line-proof greedy snacks

1 – Dried fruit:

easy to take with you, especially if they are already shell-free, almonds, walnuts, pistachios and peanuts are perfect for stopping hunger and giving energy. Rich in omega three, they are excellent antioxidants, protect against cellular aging and are also friends of good heart health. But pay attention to the quantity, because so much goodness is also accompanied by a high intake of calories.

2 – Cereals:

practical and perfect for every taste or need, cereals, especially oat flakes, are perfect for stopping hunger, giving a sense of satiety and lots of energy without weighing us down. Rich in fiber, cereals are excellent allies for regulating cholesterol as well as providing an important supply of mineral salts.

3 – Salt-free crackers:

comfortable, tasty and versatile, they are a classic to carry in your bag or backpack. Consumed with a fruit juice without added sugar, a tablespoon of honey and poppy seeds are ideal for a tasty and low-calorie snack. If you love salty, the proposal is crackers with spreadable low-fat cheese, a little pepper and, if we have it, a slice of salmon: a real goodness.

4 – Homemade bars

: for a snack in the name of authenticity and economy, we can also prepare the bars at home. To make them, just melt honey and brown sugar in a saucepan and then add a mix of cereals to your liking: oat flakes, puffed rice, dried fruit and some raisins. We pour the mixture into the molds and let it cool. The smart advice? Let’s bring a decent supply with us: these delicious bars could be snapped up.

5 – Yogurt:

creamy and with a pleasantly sour taste, yogurt is perfect for a breakfast or a snack dedicated to well-being and diet. To make it even more appetizing, we add seasonal fruit, which we will have cut into small pieces and put in a container, and a handful of dried fruit to stock up on energy and vitamins.

6 – Fruit salad:

as the warm season progresses, the stalls fill up with colorful and delicious fruit. Before going out, we prepare a fruit salad with seasonal fruit to be placed in an airtight container always at hand. Apples, pears, grapes, kiwis and a banana: with the juice of an orange and without adding any more sugar we will have a healthy, tasty and fresh snack. The smart advice? We add a handful of seeds to ensure extra crunchiness and fill the hole in the stomach.

7 – The centrifuged:

very fashionable, smoothies and centrifuged are really a mine of vitamins and mineral salts and guarantee lightness and vitality to our body. For an original and delicious snack, all you need is imagination and knowing how to combine taste and food needs. Inventing new mixes by mixing seasonal fruit and vegetables is fun and healthy: thanks to the presence of water and fiber, we will be able to eliminate toxins and limit the sense of hunger.

8 – Raw vegetables:

if we do not like fruit or are on a rather strict diet, we can opt for raw vegetables. Fennel, carrots and possibly celery and peppers washed and cut, are perfect for munching and capable of giving a satisfying sense of satiety. Rich in fiber, these vegetables are also excellent allies for our line, because, consumed in the middle of the morning or afternoon, they also have the pleasant consequence of not making us accumulate too much fat during the meal.

9 – The baked apple:

It’s time for redemption for this snack that isn’t just for the sick or older people. The cooked apple is very good, easy to prepare, tasty and delicate. We can cook the apples in the oven or in the saucepan with a little red wine, perfect even without sugar and with the addition of juniper, cinnamon and vanilla. A comfort food in the name of well-being and tradition, capable of giving a cuddle even outside the home.

10 – The hot infusion:

despite the milder temperatures, preparing a hot infusion this season is a great way to calm the appetite and hydrate the body. The herbalist suggests vanilla and sweet orange, which help fight nervous hunger. Juniper, blueberry and birch improve circulation by fighting water retention: simple and effective.