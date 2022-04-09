Discover the iPhone camera trick that everyone should know, and that avoids losing the desired settings in your photos

Share

Know the trick for the iPhone camera that few know.

In this digital age, every day great weight is given to the functions that it can have the camera of an iPhone. Without a doubt, take pictures with the SmartPhone has a variety of usesboth personal and professional.

In fact, the versatility of a camera adds an added value to each iPhone model, which often implies a higher cost.

If you search the web for tutorials explain the tricks to get the most out of your iPhone’s camera, surely many options will appear: since using the Gridsee the area outside the frameworkgraduate the velocity of shooting, adjust the zoom leveleven special functions like using the burst mode.

Nevertheless, there is a trick that everyone should know, that although it is basic and really very simple to apply, few know it. The detail is that is hidden within the “Settings” application, so many iPhone users have not found it, thinking that the option exists in the camera application itself.

The trick is for don’t lose your camera settings when you close the app, this will keep all the fixed controls that you had activated, and you will not have to start over with the changes when taking the photos or videos with your iPhone. Everything will depend on iPhone model that you have

The Trick to Save Camera Settings on iPhone

With these simple steps we will guide you for you to save the configuration what do you want to have on your iPhone camera:

Open on the iPhone the Settings app and scroll down to select Camera .

and scroll down to select . press on Preserve settings .

. A screen will open where you will have at hand the buttons that will allow you save certain settings.

Consider that the number of option buttons to configure will depend on the iPhone model you use.

Apply the settings for the iPhone camera

camera mode : It allows save the last mode you used such as video, portrait, or slow motion, instead of opening in the default mode that opens in photo shooting.

: It allows such as video, portrait, or slow motion, instead of opening in the default mode that opens in photo shooting. creative controls : used for save settings such as filters or without filters. For example also set the aspect ratio. This option is only available on iPhones 8 Plus and above.

: used for such as filters or without filters. For example also set the aspect ratio. This option is only available on iPhones 8 Plus and above. Exposure adjustment : is useful for set the brightness level that the photo requires, instead of resetting it to automatic and it doesn’t fit what you need. Applies to an iPhone 11 onwards.

: is useful for that the photo requires, instead of resetting it to automatic and it doesn’t fit what you need. Applies to an iPhone 11 onwards. macro control : It allows keep the camera in main camera mode for close-ups, instead of using the ultra wide-angle camera by default when you move the phone close to an object. Only available for iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

: It allows for close-ups, instead of using the ultra wide-angle camera by default when you move the phone close to an object. Only available for iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. night mode : works for save night mode settings as on or off. This option appears on iPhone 12 and 13.

: works for as on or off. This option appears on iPhone 12 and 13. Live Photo : used for prevent Live Photo from turning on automatically every time you open the camera app. When activated, you record what happens 1.5 seconds before and after taking the photo. You can learn in detail how to take and edit Live Photo as it is the default option of iPhone camera.

: used for every time you open the camera app. When activated, you record what happens 1.5 seconds before and after taking the photo. You can learn in detail how to take and edit Live Photo as it is the default option of iPhone camera. Image Zoom-Portrait: It allows keep the last camera you used active in portrait mode instead of defaulting to the 2x or 3x telephoto camera.

By activating any of these settings it will serve you for set the desired configurationeven when you close the camera app, preventing it from opening in its default settings.

Take into account that whenever you want change these settingsyou must apply the steps and activate or desactivate what you want to configure.

Did you know about this trick? Note that it is basic and easy to apply. Now you have the details so that you can save the settings you want in your iPhone’s camera.

We invite you to learn the best tricks for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro camera, to get the most out of it and get better images and videos.

