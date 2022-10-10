Discover the keys to transform divorce into a triumph

Feeling sorry for Cupid, last year they checked into

Spain 90,582 divorces, according to the National Statistics Institute. The figures are painful: an average of

248 daily separationsso that six out of 10 new Spanish marriages come to an end.

The usual thing is that society considers that divorce is the unequivocal proof of failure, but more and more people see it as the beginning of a better life. series like

lootstarring

Maya Rudolf and inspired by

Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos billionaire divorcethat’s how they put it.

How to transform divorce into a promising future



What if the end of the marriage was the beginning of a promising future? The key to an empowering breakup is unromantic: having enough financial resources to plot the best strategy. But not everything is money and that’s why

Nieves Aparicio founded Valorya comprehensive assistance service for divorced women that not only includes psychological assistance and legal, financial and employment coaching, but also image consulting, personal trainers, decorators…

Maya Rudolph in the series Loot (Apple TV +), inspired by the divorce of Mackenzie Bezos.



“I myself had to pawn my jewelry and sell stuff for Wallapop to get by when I got divorced. When you come to a situation as important as a divorce, which changes your life, you don’t have to settle for the first person who recommends you. You have to have a feeling with her.

People spend a fortune on weddings, but with divorce it seems that it is all austerity. It is a mistake at a time when you have to be supported, advised and supported », she assures. Divorce does not end when you leave the court, that’s why

advice is essential to resolve all issues at the lowest possible cost…

sentimental cost, by the way, because for a breakup to be truly empowering, no expense should be spared. “When we have a child or get married, the ideal is always to have a separate account. And not leave the labor market, because I meet many clients who do not have any type of economy of their own, “says Aparicio.

Financial education, essential for a successful separation



The

financial education it is therefore essential. In an idyllic world, we would enter marriage with a deep understanding of our rights, but real life shows that this is not the case. The study

Experiences of women in separation and divorce processes points out a tendency among women to reduce spaces, times and experiences of self-care when they separate, while men do not seem to reduce their resources. Moreover, they consolidate a position of power.

“I want to

women empower themselves. Talking about money to people terrifies him. But if you have the necessary tools to deal with such an important topic, it doesn’t have to make you anxious. I try to build people’s confidence and skills, and reassure them that they can get by on their own. I help them organize their finances », he explains in the

podcast The Wallet Lottie Leefefounder of The Dura Society and a financial advisor who helps women with financial issues related to divorce.

“Money is perhaps the number one cause of divorce. Discussing money with your partner can be stressful, but I suggest people sit down as soon as possible to discuss financial matters in the least combative way possible. You have to bring up the subject as soon as you think that relationship has a future. If you bring up something revealing, it’s important to treat it as a business discussion.

If you stick to the facts and put emotions aside, you can relieve tension and anger, ”explains the consultant, who shows that divorce, to be empowering, has to have economic issues tied. Life as a couple often causes

loss of autonomy of womenwho end up in a position of greater vulnerability.

In search of a promising future



Although it can be complicated and emotional, divorce does not have to trigger permanent conflict. From my perspective, it’s a win. If you handle it right, it can be

fair and balanced. Also a healthy start, as long as it is carried out with respect and perspective.

You have to believe in yourself and in the power you have to achieve everything you set out to do,” he explains.

Ashley-Nicole Russell, divorce expert. These separations are now treated from a multidisciplinary perspective to empower women and help them go through this process with empathy and efficiency.

The advice works so that, in such a delicate and vulnerable situation, the best decisions are made.

Milan Kundera, in The Book of Ridiculous Loves, wrote that “the greatest possible misfortune is a happy marriage; there is not the slightest hope for a divorce.’

It can be affirmed that divorce is no longer even an end, but rather the beginning of a stimulating and hopeful stage. tell it to

Nicole Kidmanwhose image, smiling and embracing the sun, celebrating

Tom Cruise’s divorce in 2001encapsulates a greater happiness than any wedding has managed to awaken.