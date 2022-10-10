Entertainment

discover the list of nominees

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 3 minutes read


NMA 2022. The 24th edition of the NRJ Music Awards, a traditional TF1 and NRJ ceremony, will take place in Cannes in November. The list of nominated artists is official.

[Mis à jour le 10 octobre 2022 à 10h46] The NRJ Music Awards 2022 now have a place, a date and the list of its nominees. now have a date! In a press release broadcast this Monday, October 10, TF1 and NRJ have lifted the veil of the artists in competition for the traditional award ceremony, which will be held on Friday, November 18, at the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes. And two artists stand out among these artists in competition: DJ David Guetta and rapper Orelsan, named respectively seven and five times at the NMA 2022.

The event will be, as every year, presented by Nikos Aliagas and broadcast live on TF1 and NRJ from 9:10 p.m. A return to Cannes for the ceremony therefore, which had seen its very first edition, in 2000, organized in the same famous Palais des Festivals and Congresses. TF1 and NRJ also let it be known that the event will be held there (at least) until 2024. With the publication, Monday, October 10, of the list of nominees for this 24th edition, place for new categories: we has four, namely Clip Francophone and Clip International (which were only one category before), Social Hit, Resumption and/or adaptation and Tournée francophone.

The list of nominees for the NRJ Music Awards

After announcing the date of the NRJ Music Awards, TF1 and NRJ have lifted the veil on all the artists nominated in the 17 categories of this 24th edition:

FRANCOPHONE REVELATION

  • Ade
  • Adele Castillon
  • Lujipeka
  • Lying
  • Pierre de Maere
  • Yanns

INTERNATIONAL REVELATION

  • Burna Boy
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • gayle
  • Rema
  • Rosalia
  • Sofia Carson
  • yungblud

FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST

  • Aya Nakamura
  • Amel Bent
  • Angela
  • Camellia Jordana
  • Clara Luciani
  • Izia
  • Juliet Armanet

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE ARTIST

  • Adele
  • Anitta
  • AvaMax
  • Beyonce
  • Camila Cabello
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lizzo
  • Shakira

FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST

  • Amir
  • Keen’v
  • Kendji Girac
  • M Pokora
  • Orelsan
  • Slimane
  • Soprano
  • Stromae
  • tayc

INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST

  • David Guetta
  • Ed Sheeran
  • farruko
  • Harry Styles
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL SONG

  • Envelop – Anitta
  • Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
  • Bam Bam – Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran
  • I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta feat. Baby Rexha
  • abcdefu – Gayle
  • As It Was – Harry Styles
  • bones – Imagine Dragons
  • calm down -Rema

FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION

  • Angele and Damso – demons
  • Biglo & Oli feat. Julien Dore – Getting old
  • Dadju and Ronisia – Toko Toko
  • Orelsan feat. Skread- Together
  • Soprano and Gradur – Venga Mi
  • Zzg P feat. Hamza & SCH – fade-up

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION

  • Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta – Don’t You Worry
  • Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran- Bam Bam
  • Elton John and Britney Spears – Hold Me Closer
  • Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran- Peru
  • Rema & Selena Gomez- calm down
  • Rosalia and The Weeknd – The Fama

FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO

  • 47TER
  • Bigflo & Oli
  • Indochina
  • Louise Attack
  • Black land

GROUP / INTERNATIONAL DUO

  • Black Eyed Peas
  • blackpink
  • Coldplay
  • imagine Dragons
  • Maneskin
  • Muse
  • OneRepublic

FRANCOPHONE CLIP

  • Know everything – Ade
  • demons – Angele Feat. Damso
  • Getting old – Bigflo & Oli feat. Julien Dore
  • The quest -Orelsan
  • My love – Stromae & Camila Cabello
  • Peon – Vald feat. Orelsan

INTERNATIONAL CLIP

  • Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
  • Pink Venom – Blackpink
  • Let Somebody Go -Coldplay and Selena Gomez
  • As It Was – Harry Styles
  • forget me -Lewis Capaldi
  • About Damn Time -Lizzo

dj

  • Boris Way
  • calvin harris
  • David Guetta
  • Feder
  • Kungs
  • Ofenbach
  • The Avener

SOCIAL HIT

  • Everything is fine – Alonzo feat. Ninho & Naps
  • Doja – Central Cee
  • Emiliana – CKAY
  • Com’dab – DJ Kayz feat. Naza & Keblack
  • Middle Of The Night – Elley Duhe
  • jiggle jiggle – Jason Derulo, Duke & Jones, Louis Theroux and Amelia Dimz
  • Friendships – Pascal Letoublon feat. Leony
  • 1,2,3 – Sofia Reyes feat. Jason Derulo & De La Guetto
  • Stroll – Soolking & Niska

RECOVERY / ADAPTATION

  • We go Yeke – Black M
  • Running up that hill -Boris Way
  • I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta feat. Baby Rexha
  • Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
  • sweetly – Soolking
  • maniac – Sound of Legend
  • Tissues – Yungblud

FRANCOPHONE TOUR

  • Clara Luciani
  • Grand Corps Malade
  • Indochina
  • Julien Dore
  • Juliet Armanet
  • Orelsan
  • Soprano

The categories of the NRJ Music Awards

For its 2022 edition, the NRJ Music Awards therefore have four additional categories, in addition to those already known in previous years:

  • French clip and international clip: these categories have been separated;
  • Social Hit: rewards the artist who has emerged through social networks or digital media;
  • Resumption and/or adaptation;
  • Francophone tour: the NRJ Music Awards underline the fact of highlighting the live.

For the first time, the public will be able to vote for their favorite artists and songs until the day of the ceremony. The votes open this Monday, October 10 from 12 p.m. until November 18 at noon, the date of the ceremony. To vote, simply go to the TF1 and NRJ websites or vote by SMS on 7 25 25. It is possible to vote once a day in each category.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 2 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The real reason for Sandra Bullock’s retirement from acting

3 mins ago

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar tipped in the race for the Oscars

4 mins ago

‘The Expendables 4’ finally has a release date and it’s much later than we expected

14 mins ago

FIFA 23: Messi and Neymar soon in Modern Warfare 2? This is the wtf rumor of the day!

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button