discover the list of nominees





NMA 2022. The 24th edition of the NRJ Music Awards, a traditional TF1 and NRJ ceremony, will take place in Cannes in November. The list of nominated artists is official.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 10 octobre 2022 à 10h46] The NRJ Music Awards 2022 now have a place, a date and the list of its nominees. now have a date! In a press release broadcast this Monday, October 10, TF1 and NRJ have lifted the veil of the artists in competition for the traditional award ceremony, which will be held on Friday, November 18, at the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes. And two artists stand out among these artists in competition: DJ David Guetta and rapper Orelsan, named respectively seven and five times at the NMA 2022.

The event will be, as every year, presented by Nikos Aliagas and broadcast live on TF1 and NRJ from 9:10 p.m. A return to Cannes for the ceremony therefore, which had seen its very first edition, in 2000, organized in the same famous Palais des Festivals and Congresses. TF1 and NRJ also let it be known that the event will be held there (at least) until 2024. With the publication, Monday, October 10, of the list of nominees for this 24th edition, place for new categories: we has four, namely Clip Francophone and Clip International (which were only one category before), Social Hit, Resumption and/or adaptation and Tournée francophone.

The list of nominees for the NRJ Music Awards

After announcing the date of the NRJ Music Awards, TF1 and NRJ have lifted the veil on all the artists nominated in the 17 categories of this 24th edition:

FRANCOPHONE REVELATION

Ade

Adele Castillon

Lujipeka

Lying

Pierre de Maere

Yanns

INTERNATIONAL REVELATION

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

gayle

Rema

Rosalia

Sofia Carson

yungblud

FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST

Aya Nakamura

Amel Bent

Angela

Camellia Jordana

Clara Luciani

Izia

Juliet Armanet

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Anitta

AvaMax

Beyonce

Camila Cabello

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Shakira

FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST

Amir

Keen’v

Kendji Girac

M Pokora

Orelsan

Slimane

Soprano

Stromae

tayc

INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST

David Guetta

Ed Sheeran

farruko

Harry Styles

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL SONG

Envelop – Anitta

Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran

I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta feat. Baby Rexha

abcdefu – Gayle

As It Was – Harry Styles

bones – Imagine Dragons

calm down -Rema

FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION

Angele and Damso – demons

Biglo & Oli feat. Julien Dore – Getting old

Dadju and Ronisia – Toko Toko

Orelsan feat. Skread- Together

Soprano and Gradur – Venga Mi

Zzg P feat. Hamza & SCH – fade-up

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta – Don’t You Worry

Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran- Bam Bam

Elton John and Britney Spears – Hold Me Closer

Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran- Peru

Rema & Selena Gomez- calm down

Rosalia and The Weeknd – The Fama

FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO

47TER

Bigflo & Oli

Indochina

Louise Attack

Black land

GROUP / INTERNATIONAL DUO

Black Eyed Peas

blackpink

Coldplay

imagine Dragons

Maneskin

Muse

OneRepublic

FRANCOPHONE CLIP

Know everything – Ade

demons – Angele Feat. Damso

Getting old – Bigflo & Oli feat. Julien Dore

The quest -Orelsan

My love – Stromae & Camila Cabello

Peon – Vald feat. Orelsan

INTERNATIONAL CLIP

Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta

Pink Venom – Blackpink

Let Somebody Go -Coldplay and Selena Gomez

As It Was – Harry Styles

forget me -Lewis Capaldi

About Damn Time -Lizzo

dj

Boris Way

calvin harris

David Guetta

Feder

Kungs

Ofenbach

The Avener

SOCIAL HIT

Everything is fine – Alonzo feat. Ninho & Naps

Doja – Central Cee

Emiliana – CKAY

Com’dab – DJ Kayz feat. Naza & Keblack

Middle Of The Night – Elley Duhe

jiggle jiggle – Jason Derulo, Duke & Jones, Louis Theroux and Amelia Dimz

Friendships – Pascal Letoublon feat. Leony

1,2,3 – Sofia Reyes feat. Jason Derulo & De La Guetto

Stroll – Soolking & Niska

RECOVERY / ADAPTATION

We go Yeke – Black M

Running up that hill -Boris Way

I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta feat. Baby Rexha

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

sweetly – Soolking

maniac – Sound of Legend

Tissues – Yungblud

FRANCOPHONE TOUR

Clara Luciani

Grand Corps Malade

Indochina

Julien Dore

Juliet Armanet

Orelsan

Soprano

The categories of the NRJ Music Awards

For its 2022 edition, the NRJ Music Awards therefore have four additional categories, in addition to those already known in previous years:

French clip and international clip: these categories have been separated;

Social Hit: rewards the artist who has emerged through social networks or digital media;

Resumption and/or adaptation;

Francophone tour: the NRJ Music Awards underline the fact of highlighting the live.

For the first time, the public will be able to vote for their favorite artists and songs until the day of the ceremony. The votes open this Monday, October 10 from 12 p.m. until November 18 at noon, the date of the ceremony. To vote, simply go to the TF1 and NRJ websites or vote by SMS on 7 25 25. It is possible to vote once a day in each category.