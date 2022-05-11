Discover the loving bond between Genesis Rodríguez and Paul Walker

Since the death of paul walker, every news about him or his environment stomps. Now, an alleged romance that he had with Génesis Rodríguez, daughter of Venezuelan singer José Luis El Puma Rodríguez, the product of her second marriage, apparently came to light.

Rumors from the entertainment world indicate that Genesis Rodriguez it was the lover i had Paul Walker But he was in public with his girlfriend Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, to whom he was about to propose when he suffered the traffic accident that took his life in 2013.

The youngest daughter of El Puma Rodríguez (79) and Carolina Pérez, is a Hollywood actress, so it is possible to connect the dots that they frequented in the United States. The 34-year-old began her acting career at a very young age and participated with important roles in various soap operas, but she made the biggest leap with her participation in the film “Hours” in 2011, where she shared a cast with the deceased actor. Paul Walker.

Neither Paul Walker neither Genesis Rodriguez They referred to the subject of their fiery romance, but when the “Fast and Furious” actor died, the daughter of Puma Rodríguez was very shocked and spent a long time without leaving her house and without showing herself in public, something that was rare for her. . Several years after that sad outcome, she still does not talk about the relationship they both had, whether or not it was loving.

Genesis Rodriguez and Paul Walker, without a doubt, could have starred in one of the most controversial media couples of the moment, due to infidelity, however, the tragedy kept their secret.