discover the most ‘pearlcore’ trends

The pearls have always been associated with older women, of high social class and/or conservative, being typical of the style preppy, so the younger ones have frequently discarded them.

[El nuevo collar de perlas: manual de uso aprobado por las ‘influencers’ más ‘top’]

However, social networks have made them more fashionable than ever. In TikTok the resurgence of the trend has already been baptized as pearl coredemonstrating, once again, that fashion is cyclical.

This fall we will see pearls, especially in necklaces, but also in earrings, hairpins, even in clothes! Jackets, jackets, t-shirts… And also bags, they’re all the rage!

To find out if it is an authentic and natural pearl you can apply the following checks: the real ones are not exactly spherical and can have different shapes, a real pearl is cold and hard and its touch is similar to that of a grain of sand.

Now if you need some ideas to know how to wear pearls this fall and raise your outfits at the highest level of glamor attentive:

Follow the topics that interest you