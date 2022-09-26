Entertainment

discover the most ‘pearlcore’ trends

The pearls have always been associated with older women, of high social class and/or conservative, being typical of the style preppy, so the younger ones have frequently discarded them.

[El nuevo collar de perlas: manual de uso aprobado por las ‘influencers’ más ‘top’]

However, social networks have made them more fashionable than ever. In TikTok the resurgence of the trend has already been baptized as pearl coredemonstrating, once again, that fashion is cyclical.

This fall we will see pearls, especially in necklaces, but also in earrings, hairpins, even in clothes! Jackets, jackets, t-shirts… And also bags, they’re all the rage!

To find out if it is an authentic and natural pearl you can apply the following checks: the real ones are not exactly spherical and can have different shapes, a real pearl is cold and hard and its touch is similar to that of a grain of sand.

Now if you need some ideas to know how to wear pearls this fall and raise your outfits at the highest level of glamor attentive:

  • 1 de 8

    El collar ‘ballet’

    El collar ballet es el ejemplo que se nos suele venir a la cabeza cuando pensamos en un collar de perlas y este otoño está más de moda que nunca. 

    Aporta un toque de sofisticación incuestionable a cualquier estilismo. Apuesta por él y te verás tan glamurosa como la reina Letizia en tantas ocasiones. 

  • 2 de 8

    Las diademas ‘lady’

    Sin duda, una de las formas más novedosas de incluir las perlas en un look y darle un toque glam es a través de las diademas. La actriz Cristina Brondo es una de las primeras que ha apostado por estos accesorios, que endulzan el rostro y elevan la estética al máximo nivel de sofisticación. 

  • 3 de 8

    En jerséis y cárdigans

    Hace unos años ya vimos perlas en camisetas y jerséis y este otoño ¡han vuelto! Si tienes alguno en el armario, no dudes en utilizarlo. 

    Y si buscas uno, te proponemos este azul de Sfera, que cuesta 19,99 euros, y la aplica en las mangas. 

  • 4 de 8

    Homenaje a Audrey Hepburn

    Audrey Hepburn, a quien muchos recordamos por su personaje Holly Golightly en la película Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Desayuno con diamantes), es un referente de cómo llevar perlas con un vestido negro.

    Gemma Arterton, inspirada en la icónica actriz, muestra cómo el collar aporta elegancia y glamour setenta años más tarde a un look actual. 

  • 5 de 8

    En pendientes

    ¿Cuántas veces hemos visto los típicos pendientes que consisten en una perla? ¡Miles!

    Este otoño opta por modelos más complejos, pero que tengan las perlas como protagonistas, por ejemplo, este diseño que luce Kate Middleton. 

  • 6 de 8

    Estilo ‘choker’

    Ya hemos comentado que los collares de perlas han sido la forma tradicional de llevarlas, dando un toque clásico a cualquier look. Una propuesta muy actual es llevarlo como Nerea Camacho, estilo choker

    Apuesta por tres o cuatro hebras llenas de perlas rodeando el cuello y obtendrás un resultado glamuroso, pero actual. 

  • 7 de 8

    En una cazadora

    Este otoño, lo último es incluirlas en cazadoras, como en esta de Bernard Lafond disponible en Light in the Box. 

    Aportan un toque clásico y dulce a la prenda, que puedes combinar de cientos de maneras diferentes. 

  • 8 de 8

    La correa de un ‘clutch’

    Es prácticamente imposible ir más elegante a un evento que con un total look y un clutch con una correa de perlas. Si apuestas por este diseño te convertirás en la reina del glamour y la sofisticación. 

