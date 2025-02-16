Discover the must-watch series if you love ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

What To Know A twist on supernatural comedyThe CBS production ‘Ghosts,’ based on its British counterpart, takes a familiar narrative and presents it to a broader audience.

Just as ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ does with its undead roommates, ‘Ghosts’ brings together an eclectic mixture of spirits from various historical periods, crafting a narrative rich in wit and intrigue.

In a world where vampires from different eras share an apartment in contemporary society, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ captivated horror genre enthusiasts. This spin-off of the 2014 mockumentary became an instant television hit, and now there’s another show that might just capture your attention in the same way.

The CBS production ‘Ghosts,’ based on its British counterpart, takes a familiar narrative and presents it to a broader audience. Much like the Staten Island vampire series, ‘Ghosts’ combines humor with a supernatural backdrop. The story follows Samantha “Sam” Arondekar, a journalist who gains the ability to see dead people after an accident. This newfound power reveals a world teeming with historical specters right under her nose.

Together with her husband Jay, Sam navigates life as they renovate their new hotel property, all while dealing with her inexplicable gift.

a blend of history and hilarity

As renovations unfold, Sam discovers that their new home is inhabited by eight ghosts from various eras, forced to coexist through centuries like a dysfunctional family. This quirky ensemble includes:

Thor—a Viking warrior Sass—an Indigenous Lenape leader Isaac—an American Revolutionary officer Hetty—a Victorian ancestor of Sam’s Alberta—a jazz singer Pete—a scout leader Flower—a free-spirited hippie Trevor—a corporate executive

Each ghost has a unique backstory that binds them to this earthly realm until resolved. It’s about more than just comedic antics; it’s about exploring themes of life, loss, and redemption through humorous lenses.

a fresh take on the afterlife

‘Ghosts’ offers more than laughs; it provides an original exploration into death and what lies beyond. It imagines each corner of our world tied to at least one spectral presence. As Sam grows accustomed to her power, she realizes being a ghost involves more than just lingering around; it’s an entire dimension governed by its own rules.

The first season immerses viewers into these supernatural laws while highlighting camaraderie among characters. Despite inevitable comparisons to its British predecessor, ‘Ghosts’ earned critical acclaim and loyal fans thanks to its distinctive style and personality.

evolving narratives and character arcs

The subsequent seasons released between 2022 and 2023 expanded upon existing dynamics while injecting fresh elements into the storyline. These episodes ventured beyond mere ghostly surprises for Sam or how this motley crew managed to coexist under peculiar circumstances.

‘Ghosts’ delved deeper into possibilities within its universe—from unexpected supernatural twists to heartwarming romances—and uncovered fascinating details about each character’s past lives. The show evolved quickly yet tastefully, proving itself as more than just another adaptation but rather as an intricate tale worthy of exploration.

a success story carved out independently

Now several seasons deep with availability on major streaming platforms for American audiences too—it’s clear that ‘Ghosts’ surpassed expectations beyond being merely derived content. It stands tall as both critically acclaimed entertainment and innovative storytelling tackling timeless dilemmas through colorful perspectives.