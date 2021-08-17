Discover the names and faces of the full New Girl cast

Not only did the Nineties leave behind TV series and programs to remember, causing extreme nostalgia among fans. The 2000s, in addition to coinciding with the beginning of the new millennium, brought with it new very enjoyable television content: among these, without a shadow of a doubt, the American series New Girl, which attracted the attention of the “stars and stripes” public between 2011 and 2018 on the channel called Fox.

In Italy New Girl arrived in 2012, accessible via satellite on Fox And Fox Comedy, also debuting in the clear – and in the same year – on the very famous MTV. It consists of seven seasons for a total of 146 episodes and tells the story of Jessica “Jess” Day, an exuberant girl with a “peppery” character, who finds herself having to rebuild her life after the disastrous end of a relationship.

Jessica, whom we adore, distraught and looking for some peace of mind, goes to live in a loft with three equally “particular” boys, upsetting their daily routine and facing any kind of situation with them. All this, passing through quarrels, “tragicomic” problems and love born suddenly, will help Jess and her friends to grow and improve coexistence.

Now that we have briefly described the plot of New Girl, let’s get to know the cast better: who are the actors who played Jess, Nick, Schmidt, Winston and company? And above all: how can you not adore themiiii?

New Girl, cast characters: Jess

Clumsy, bubbly, naive, sunny, romantic and stubborn. But also crazy (in a good way, of course), sensitive and moody. These are just some of the adjectives with which we could describe the teacher Jessica Day, the soul of the TV series, masterfully interpreted by the beautiful Zooey Deschanel, who – for this role – got three nomination consecutive to the prestigious Golden Globe (from 2012 to 2014) as Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series.

New Girl, the characters of the cast: Nick

Among the tenants of the loft, Nick Miller he can easily be defined as the co-star of the sitcom: face like a good boy, in constant struggle with the world around him, Nick is the bartender in the place that he and his friends usually frequent. As soon as he sees Jess, he falls in love with her and – despite an initial phase of “forced separation” in order not to undermine the balance of coexistence – he will have a relationship with the girl. It is portrayed by Jake Johnson, known on the big screen for starring in TV shows such as Lie To Me and in the film Jurassic World of 2015.

New Girl, the characters of the cast: Schmidt

Impossible not to love someone like madness Schmidt: for some fans, he is the real one main character of the series, a whimsical and very self-confident character despite his past that tells of a sad childhood due to obesity. Of Jewish origin, he works for a marketing company and his awareness helps him a lot in dealing with the “fair sex”. Although he will eventually lose his mind to Cece, Jess’s best friend, even going so far as to marry her. Schmidt – his real name is still mysterious – is interpreted by the very good Max Greenfield, famous for playing the role of Leo D’Amato in Veronica Mars and by Nick Pepper in Ugly Betty.

New Girl, the characters of the cast: Winston

Another round, another tenant and another character definitely “over the top”: we are talking about Winston Bishop, a former basketball player, a boy who loves competition and jokes, with a moody character almost as much as Jess’s. The emblem of his personality? Conduct a radio program and then move on to work as a … policeman! He interprets it Lamorne Morris, who began his career starring in major television commercials (Microsoft and McDonald’s above all).

New Girl, the characters of the cast: Chickpea

How beautiful it is Cecilia Parekh, alias Chickpea? Jess’s best friend is a model and has clear Indian origins, it is impossible to resist her seductive charm. Yet Cece always has the answer ready to prevent any “assaults” of the many teens swarming around her. For Jess, she reveals herself as a second mother, overprotective and caring. She will yield – as mentioned above – to Schmidt’s flattery, becoming his wife. She is played by Hannah Simone, who won a Teen Choice Award for best new actress (2012).

New Girl, the characters of the cast: Coach

Ernie said “Coach”, Initially co-tenant of Jess but soon replaced by Winston. A past as an athlete, then a personal trainer, “Coach” is played by Damon Wayans Jr., one of the members of the famous Wayans family best known for giving birth to the film series Scary Movie.

New Girl, the guest star: from Prince to Megan Fox

To conclude, it is impossible not to mention the episodes in which fans of New Girl they have found real stars of cinema and world music.

Let’s start with the presence of the extraordinary Prince, which makes its appearance in the episode number 14 of the third season: the unforgettable American rock star organizes a party at his house in which Jess and Cece participate and even is generous with advice for the protagonist, prey to amorous disturbances towards Nick. It was the most watched and most… expensive episode of the entire series, as Prince himself actively contributed to the script.

We always talk about music in the finale of the second season, when among the guests of the wedding between Cece and her boyfriend Shivrang – a ceremony that will be sabotaged by Schmidt – the wonderful Elaine, played by the singer Taylor Swift.

We close with the very sensual Megan Fox, who plays the role of Reagan in the fifth and sixth season. It is in fact the “reserve” of Jess, who for a certain period leaves the loft to be the juror: Reagan is bisexual, she was Cece’s girlfriend and will have a relationship with Nick for a few months.

