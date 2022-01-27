discover the new movie Cut and Run

Star Jake Gyllenhaal will be the lead and producer of Cut and Run, a new thriller written by John Glenn and produced by Nine Stories, owned by the actor, in collaboration with New Republic Pictures, with whom he will also work on Oblivion Song, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Robert Kirkman.

Cut and Run tells the story of some thieves who use speedboats for rob luxurious yachts. The turning point comes when the thieves stumble upon the wrong people’s yacht, which will spark a dangerous circle of trouble.

For several years, Jake Gyllenhaal has established himself as one of the most sought after actors on the Hollywood film scene, in which he made his debut at a very young age. Gyllenhaal was nominated for an Oscar and at the Golden Globes for films such as Brokeback Mountain and The Jackal – Nightcrawler.

Brother of Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake has worked with some of Hollywood’s greatest directors such as Steven Spielberg, Tony Scott and M. Night Shyamalan. In the near future he will be the protagonist of Prophet, produced by Studio 8.

Among the upcoming titles to be released, Gyllenhaal will be in Ambulance, Michael Bay’s new film, opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González.

In 2021 Jake Gyllenhaal starred in The Guilty, directed by Antoine Fuqua. Also starring in the film are Christina Vidal and Adrian Martinez; Fuqua’s work is the American remake of the Danish film The Guilty, directed by Gustav Möller.