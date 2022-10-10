discover the nominees of this 24th edition

The NRJ Music Awards, the traditional ceremony broadcast on TF1 and which rewards the best in music, is back for a 24th edition. As usual, it is from the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes that the winners will be announced, and above all that the show will be broadcast! The show will be presented by Nikos Aliagas.

Four new categories are introduced. The Clip Francophone and Clip International categories are separate in order to promote French and international clips in their own right because each deserves their place. The Social Hit category wishes to salute emerging artists or titles via new digital media. The Cover and/or Adaptation category honors the new market trend thanks to which many artists know their greatest hits. And finally, through the Francophone Tour category, TF1 and NRJ were keen to support and highlight the live.