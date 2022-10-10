discover the nominees of this 24th edition
The NRJ Music Awards, the traditional ceremony broadcast on TF1 and which rewards the best in music, is back for a 24th edition. As usual, it is from the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes that the winners will be announced, and above all that the show will be broadcast! The show will be presented by Nikos Aliagas.
Four new categories are introduced. The Clip Francophone and Clip International categories are separate in order to promote French and international clips in their own right because each deserves their place. The Social Hit category wishes to salute emerging artists or titles via new digital media. The Cover and/or Adaptation category honors the new market trend thanks to which many artists know their greatest hits. And finally, through the Francophone Tour category, TF1 and NRJ were keen to support and highlight the live.
Voting will be open from Monday October 10 from 12 p.m. until November 18 at noon, on www.nrj.fr and www.mytf1.fr. And here are the nominees…
2. ADELE CASTILLON
3. LUJIPEKA
4. MENTISSA
5. PIERRE DE MAERE
6. YANNS
INTERNATIONAL REVELATION
1. BURNA BOY
2. DERMOT KENNEDY
3. GAYLE
4. REMA
5. ROSALIA
6. SOFIA CARSON
7. YUNGBLUD
FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST
1. AYA NAKAMURA
2. AMEL BENT
3. ANGELA
4. CAMELLIA JORDANA
5. CLARA LUCIANI
6. IZIA
7. JULIETTE ARMANET
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE ARTIST
1. ADELE
2. ANITTA
3. AVA MAX
4. BEYONCE
5. CAMILA CABELLO
6. LADY GAGA
7. LIZZO
8. SHAKIRA
FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST
1. AMIR
2. KEEN’V
3. KENDJI GIRAC
4. Mr. POKORA
5. ORELSAN
6. SLIMANE
7. SOPRANO
8. STROMAE
9.TAYC
INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST
1. DAVID GUETTA
2. ED SHEERAN
3. FARRUKO
4. HARRY STYLES
5. LIL NAS X
6. THE WEEKND
INTERNATIONAL SONG
1. “Envolve” – ANITTA
2. “Don’t You Worry” – BLACK EYED PEAS / SHAKIRA / DAVID GUETTA
3. “Bam Bam” – CAMILA CABELLO & ED SHEERAN
4. “I’m Good (Blue)” – DAVID GUETTA feat. BABY REXHA
5. “abcdefu” – GAYLE
6. “As It Was” – HARRY STYLES
7. “Bones” – IMAGINE DRAGONS
8. “Calm Down” – REMA
FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION
1. ANGÈLE & DAMSO – “Demons”
2. BIGFLO & OLI feat. JULIEN DORÉ – “Coup de Vieux”
3. DADJU & RONISIA – “Toko Toko”
4. ORELSAN feat. SKREAD – “Together”
5. SOPRANO & GRADUR – “Venga Mi”
6. ZEG P feat. HAMZA & SCH – “Fade Up”
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION
1. BLACK EYED PEAS / SHAKIRA / DAVID GUETTA – “Don’t You Worry”
2. CAMILA CABELLO feat. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
3. ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS – “Hold Me Closer”
4. FIREBOY DML feat. ED SHEERAN – “Peru”
5. REMA & SELENA GOMEZ – “Calm Down”
6. ROSALIA & THE WEEKND – “La Fama”
FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO
1. 47TER
2. BIGFLO & OLI
3. INDOCHINA
4. LOUISE ATTACK
5. TERRENORY
GROUP / INTERNATIONAL DUO
1. BLACK EYED PEAS
2. BLACKPINK
3.COLDPLAY
4. IMAGINE DRAGONS
5. MÅNESKIN
6. MUSE
7. ONEREPUBLIC
FRANCOPHONE CLIP
1. “Know everything” – ADÉ
2. “Demons” – ANGÈLE Feat. DAMSO
3. “Coup de Vieux” – BIGFLO & OLI feat. JULIAN DORE
4. “The Quest” – ORELSAN
5. “My Love” – STROMAE & CAMILA CABELLO
6. “Péon” – VALD feat. ORELSAN
INTERNATIONAL CLIP
1. “Don’t You Worry” – BLACK EYED PEAS / SHAKIRA / DAVID GUETTA
2. “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK
3. “Let Somebody Go” – COLDPLAY & SELENA GOMEZ
4. “As It Was” – HARRY STYLES
5. “Forget Me” – LEWIS CAPALDI
6. “About Damn Time” – LIZZO
dj
1. BORIS WAY
2. CALVIN HARRIS
3. DAVID GUETTA
4. ERDF
5.KUNGS
6. OFENBACH
7. THE FUTURE
SOCIAL HIT
1. “Everything is fine” – ALONZO feat. NINHO & NAPS
2. “Doja” – CENTRAL EEC
3. “Emiliana” – CKAY
4. “Com’dab” – DJ KAYZ feat. NAZA & KEBLACK
5. “Middle Of The Night” – ELLEY DUHÉ
6. “Jiggle Jiggle” – JASON DERULO x DUKE & JONES x LOUIS THEROUX x AMELIA DIMZ
7. “Friendships” – PASCAL LETOUBLON feat. LEONY
8. “1,2,3” – SOFIA REYES feat. JASON DERULO & THE GHETTO
9. “Stroll” – SOOLKING & NISKA
RECOVERY / ADAPTATION
1. “We Go Yeke” – BLACK M
2. “Running up that hill” – BORIS WAY
3. “I’m Good (Blue)” – DAVID GUETTA feat. BABY REXHA
4. “Super Freaky Girl” – NICKI MINAJ
5. “Suavemente” – SOOLKING
6. “Maniac” – SOUND OF LEGEND
7. “Tissues” – YUNGBLUD
FRANCOPHONE TOUR
1. CLARA LUCIANI
2. GREAT SICK BODY
3. INDOCHINA
4. JULIEN DORE
5. JULIETTE ARMANET
6. ORELSAN