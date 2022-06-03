discover the pictures of his crazy getaway!

Before joining the Blues at Clairefontaine, Kylian Mbappé took a few days off in Cannes, during the festival. And he was not bored! The proof in pictures !

Kylian Mbappé’s end to the season was rather eventful. In question, rumors about his future. A time announced at Real Madrid, the French footballer surprised everyone by extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. A decision that caused a lot of ink to flow.

Kylian Mbappé is having a blast in Cannes!

Never mind, the footballer offered himself, at the end of May, a short getaway to Cannes, the time of the Festival. And the least we can say is that he was not bored. Indeed, as revealed by the magazine Closer in its latest issue, on sale in newsstands this Friday, June 3, 2022Kylian Mbappé was particularly well surrounded.

“In addition to a few friends, he had invited three starlets with greedy curves”, reports the weekly, which noted that the footballer seemed to be ” in love of these ladies. As we said in a relationship with Emma Smet, the latter was recently seen in the arms of a young actor. Heart to take, Kylian Mbappé counts well enjoy being single.

Thus, during his stay in Cannes, the footballer was notably seen during thehave a great evening organized for the screening of the film Elvis. He was also seen at the amfAR party where he met many personalities like Eva Longoria or Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was during this evening that the footballer was photographed next to supermodel Stella Maxwell. This lovely blonde is none other than the ex of Miley Cyrus or Kristen Stewart.

Four last games before the holidays!

There is no doubt that the footballer has fond memories of this brief escapade in Cannes. He has since returned to training. Indeed, Kylian Mbappé joined the French team at Clairefontaine on May 28. The Blues will play four games for the league of nations. Then, Kylian Mbappé will be able to agree a few weeks off… before resuming the championship with new goals!