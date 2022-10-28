discover the pieces of the collection to shop now!

New major collaboration for Boohoo! After Sananas, Lalaa Misaki, Imen Es, Megan Fox or even Paris Hilton, the brand offers the services of … Kourtney Kardashian! And not just any, since the pretty brunette has decided to look into the “durability of clothing” aspect to offer her fans a capsule collection in her image.

“When Boohoo first contacted me to collaborate on a collection, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded enthusiastically and shared their desire to ‘integrating more sustainable practices into our collection’ she said.

The project therefore started a year ago with design meetings, where Kourtney asked if it was possible to use this partnership to discuss the challenges related to sustainability and fashion in order to help people make more informed choices. As the design team worked with Kourtney Kardashian Barker to develop the first 45-piece collection, conversations began with sustainability industry experts around the world and Kourtney Kardashian Barker set out to better understand the challenges facing the fashion industry. The issue of worker welfare, human rights, textile waste was also discussed and Kourtney Kardashian Barker also enlisted the expertise of her longtime friend, sustainability influencer Stephanie Shepard, co-founder of Future Earth.

On the menu of the first capsule collection of 45 pieces in limited edition and at accessible prices: essential pieces made with traceable cotton, recycled polyester, recycled sequin fabric, and intelligently designed versatile pieces, thus offering customers a variety of styling options.

Shiny crocodile trench – 90€

Long satin dress – 40€

Sequined miniskirt – 30€

Faux leather coat – €85

Faux leather flare pants – €38

Oversized coat with houndstooth print – €90

Faux leather blazer – €45

Shiny pants – 38€

Fine striped blazer – €18

Wide striped suit trousers – €18

Long satin dress – €30

Oversized hoodie – €22

Multi-position knit dress – €30

Elizabeth Sall