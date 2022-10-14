Discover the preview of the Dune 2 premiere. When does it come out in the cinema?

The film starring the French-American actor Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, will have an advance in its premiere for the year 2023.

After Disney announced the delay of the releases of Deadpool 3, The Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars and Blade. In fact, Blade, its production is unstable due to the departure of its director, due to the constant changes in the recording schedule. Warner Bross decided to take the release date of this last film to transfer it to Dune 2.

What will Dune 2 be about?

The plot of the new edition of the feature film Dune, consists in following the events of the first part. Centering on the mythical journey of Paul Atreides, who becomes leader of the Fremen to free Arrakis from the Empire.

“When you adapt you have to make bold decisions to bring things to life. In the second one I want to have more flexibility and it will be possible to go a little deeper into some of these details (…) The film will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping “, assured director Denis Villeneuve in an interview for Empire magazine.

When is Dune 2 released?

For fans of this story based on the novel by Frank Herbertthe film can be viewed on the big screen on the day the Friday, November 3, 2023.

What is the cast?

The film will re-introduce all the main characters that survived in the first installment, such as Paul Atreides (Chalamet), Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard), Chani (Zendaya), Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista), Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), among others.